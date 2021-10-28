It was a fun night of shopping and enjoying of refreshments
BOWLING GREEN—There were quite a few pointy hats seen around town Saturday afternoon, as several women dawned costumes to participate in the third annual Witches Night Out event.
The idea for Witches Night Out started with Brittney Reuther, who owns Gypsy Soul Salon and Boutique. It has grown over the years, including several businesses in the downtown area and one just south of town.
“Good times were brewing!” Reuther said. “The 3rd annual Witches Night Out was a spooktacular time! We had an awesome turnout of witches eating, drinking and shopping local.”
From her observation, Reuther said it “Looked to me like everyone had a great time! We are looking forward to our fourth year so, save the date Oct. 22, 2022!”
In addition to the shopping discounts most of the businesses were providing during the event’s four-hour run, there was a costume contest for the best dressed/most creative witch outfit.
Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40th, was on hand to help with the judging. He noted how difficult it was to pick a winner. He decided to make two categories—one for the younger participants and one for the adults in costume.
“Sherri Ellis was our grand prize winner in the contest.” Reuther said. “She won a basket full of goodies from participating businesses.”
Each of the other winners received gift certificates they could use in Gypsy Soul.
“We really enjoy this event,” Reuther added. “The weather was perfect for a girls night out on the town. Super proud of how much our business district has grown and a heartfelt thank you is to be sent to all who come out and support these local events!”
Over at The Henny Penny, there were a lot of shoppers, but no witches in sight. Co-owner Beth Mullen said it was just after 4 p.m., and they were just getting started. The entire store, which sits along W. Champ Clark Drive, was decked out in fall and Halloween decorations.
The event was just getting started, she said, so Beth was expecting a large contingent of witches to make there way over from the square at some point.
Soon, however, she said, they were going to make the switch over for Christmas decorations.
“He’s been at this since July,” Beth said about her brother, Clint, the other owner of the business. She added that some people were worried about shortages because of the shipping problems, but they have a huge storeroom filled with items for the holidays.
For that evening, Erica Mitalovich, the owner of Spring Hollow Coffee, which sits between Gypsy Soul and Ann Layne Boutique along Church Street, was trying out a new coffee recipe—a hocus pocus latte. Church Street between N. Court and Science streets was closed for the event.
Craig Burnett, owner of Forever Primitives was having a whiskey tasting and serving wine slushies.
The event was sponsored by Gypsy Soul, Spring Hollow Coffee, Forever Primitives & Luncheonette, Ann Layne Boutique, Bouquet Florist, Southside Bar and Grill, Texas Tushies, Full Throttle Nutrition, The Henny Penny, and Prairie’s Edge Garden Center.
