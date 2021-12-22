The Agency is there to help
BOWLING GREEN—With the pandemic about to tip into its third year, anxieties can run a little high. Some people could use a little help to guide them through these rough patches in their lives.
That help is here. Cindy Anders recently opened The Agency: A Wellness Center at 305 N. Bus. Hwy. 61—where the old Casey’s used to be. The former convenience store has been converted into a comfortable space for therapy sessions.
Anders said she has a couple of full-time therapists who use space in her building to see clients. They contract with her to use the facility.
“I’ve already run out of space,” she said as she pointed out the various session rooms, the conference area and the room where she stores a lot of children’s toys. Play therapy is a big part of her operation. The clients range in age from 3 to 88. And because of everything that’s happening in the world she is getting more and more calls. It helps to sometimes have someone to talk to about one’s daily issues. Coping with anxiety and dealing with stress can put people on edge. The Agency, Anders said, is there to help people where they need it.
“And I need more therapists, because we’re that busy,” she said. “I get calls constantly (from prospective clients),” she added.
Anders is a registered play therapist. All the toys are there to use with the younger clients—but, she added, they could sometimes help older people, too.
She is also a registered grief counselor as well as a licensed counselor.
Several of the therapists who use Anders’ building share office space. There is a reverend, who is a Christian counselor, renting space there, as well.
A group—Sober Minds—uses the conference room on Sunday evenings. They do group sessions for recovering addicts.
She bought the building in March 2020 and one of her sons, Brad, did the renovations, allowing her to open in June of last year. But being in the midst of a pandemic posed a few problems.
When counseling, she said, it’s important to do it in person. Through 2020 and into this year, they used masks when necessary.
In her previous profession, Anders was able to get her master’s degree in gerontology. Knowing she was going to retire early, Anders said she wanted to do something else with her life. With her master’s, she thought a new career in that direction would work.
“I’ve always been interested in counseling,” Anders said, so she went back to school to get her master’s in counseling.
At one time she also owned an adoption agency, which Anders said she started because of the difficult time she had in adopting her youngest child from Bulgaria. She wanted to help people avoid what she had gone through.
“I have 15 grandchildren,” she said. “Six of them are adopted.”
She originally thought she would be working with just older folks, however, Missouri Baptist University, was offering licensed professional counselor degrees.
“But as an LPC you can’t take Medicare insurance,” she said. Because of that, she noted she had to switch her mindset a little to embrace counseling younger clients. That’s when she first considered play therapy. It’s been around for a while, she noted, but was still fairly new in the therapy field when she got her certification. She was working at a clinic in Hannibal before deciding to strike out on her own, opening The Agency.
“I’m pretty eclectic,” she said. “I see everybody.” Although in a small town that can be a little difficult when people know each other. Having therapists from out of the area, the ones who rent space in her building, makes that a little easier, Anders explained. The Agency also does couple’s and family counseling, as well as counseling individuals from all age groups.
Anders also teaches a dual credit class for Missouri Baptist University. And she teaches at the Bowling Green R-I campus.
In addition to her certifications, Anders is an autism specialist, and play therapy helps in that area, as well.
“Play therapy works really well for autism,” she said.
Currently, Anders has five therapists working at the office. But she is looking to expand. Because it is a wellness center, she said, she would like to add a massage therapist and someone who would be interested in running a yoga class.
“What I want to do is more yoga for kids and teens,” Anders said. She and her husband, Martin, have lived in Bowling Green for 32 years.
Counseling is done by appointment. But the office is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday to accommodate most people’s schedules. There are some Saturday hours, too, and there’s the group that meets on Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m.
The Agency can be reached at 573-213-5105.
