The unemployment rate in Pike County ticked upward in June according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. It reached 3.9 percent, above the 3.3 percent rate seen in May.
Local Area Unemployment Statistics are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore may reflect patterns of hiring and firings over the course of the year. This year’s rate continues to suggest a tighter labor market than in 2018: the unemployment rate in June of that year was 4.2 percent.
Per the Bureau, 7,324 people were employed in Pike County. 296 people were unemployed and looking for work.
The size of the county’s labor force — the number of people in work or looking for work, not including so-called “discouraged” workers, students and retirees — has never recovered after cratering during the worst years of the post-2008 financial crisis. It peaked at more than 9,500 in the summer of 2009.
Missouri as a whole added 28,900 jobs since last June, with growth concentrated in service industries, including health care and social assistance (11,200), accommodation and food services (6,400) and professional, scientific and technical services (5,000). A little over 5,000 manufacturing jobs were added.
