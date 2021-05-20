Young entrepreneur sets her sights on business and career
BOWLING GREEN—Last week, Two Scoops open its doors in a permanent location off of Bus. 61, under new ownership.
Olivia Niemeyer, who will be turning 20 in August, said owning a business is in her blood.
“My grandparents owned multiple businesses,” she said. “And my parents bought the business from them. So, I was bound to get into owning a business.” She learned from an early age about how to run a successful business from her family.
She worked for Two Scoops when it was a mobile food trailer, going to various events.
“I worked the trailer for two years,” she noted. She learned fast, because: “The second year, I was the manager.”
When Olivia heard that the business was for sale, she consulted her parents. They own the U.S. Cellular and Dish Satellite business on Hwy. 61 across from Orscheln. According to Olivia, they told her there was plenty of room for another business in their building.
“My Mom does the cell phones and my Dad does the satellites, and now I have this,” she said indicating the space that now houses her ice cream shop.
Olivia said she bought all the ice cream equipment, but not the trailer. That, she noted, was sold separately. Even though she does not have a trailer now, Olivia said that sometime in the future she may get one, so that they can take it to fairs, festivals and other events.
“I’m also still going to school full time,” she said. “I was accepted into the occupational therapy assistant program at MACC. It’s a yearlong program. I will be graduating next year. That’s why I want to get this business (on firm footing),” she added. She has hired the staff she needs and is working with them so they can operate the business when she can’t be there.
“That way I can do what I’ve always wanted to do with occupational therapy,” Olivia said. “I like the fact that I will be able to work with people of all ages.”
She’s been around businesses her whole life. Her grandparents, Ed and Ruthie Murray, had a cellphone business in Hannibal before moving it to Bowling Green. Her parents, Courtney and Matthew Niemeyer, bought the business from Ed and Ruthie. They also own the batting cages.
In addition to Two Scoops, Olivia said her parents were going to open Backdoor Brick Oven, a pizza restaurant in the same area.
“That will be opening in June,” she said. Once it opens, they will be sharing counter space with the pizza place. Two Scoops will be at one end and Backdoor Brick Oven will be at the other end.
She was just finishing up her first week of business when she sat down for an interview with the Times. And so far, she loves it.
“I just love the customer service; talking with people and everyone loves food,” she said. The evening before, she noted, the line for ice cream was wrapped all the way around the dining area, which is fairly large.
“I’m hoping the rain next week doesn’t slow me down,” she said. But then again, nothing makes people feel better on a rainy day than some tasty ice cream. And as the shop’s logo says: “Why two scoops? Because two scoops are better than one.” She said people could follow the shop on Facebook to find out what the flavor of the month will be.
Olivia also had a hand in designing the new restaurant. She and her mom came up with the color scheme and how the tables and booths would be set up. The benches for the booths are there, but Olivia said they are still waiting on those tables. Not to worry, there is still plenty of seating in the dining area.
