LOUISIANA—Ryan Cornell, the owner of Twin Pikes Roastery, said last year that he was looking to expand his coffee business by becoming a distributor in this area for coffee houses, restaurants and any retail business that sell coffee.
Well, he’s done that and gone one step more—in addition to his coffee distribution business, Cornell has opened a café where he will serve those coffee varieties along with some sweetbreads, Danish pastries and cinnamon rolls.
On Monday, the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at his new store located in the County Market shopping center.
Cornell started a GoFundMe campaign last year to raise enough funds for the business expansion. He said the campaign did not go as well as he hoped.
“But by doing that,” he said, “I was contacted by another group called Mainvest. They’re all about helping small companies find investors in your area. So, I went ahead with that, and it was successful.” He also had another contributor who invested in his idea, as well, he said.
It took more than three years, he said, before he found a location that would suit his business plan of being a distributor for high quality coffee beans and specialty teas. He noted that he had been getting the space ready since last September. He opened for business about two weeks ago. Currently, the hours are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. So far, no Saturday hours, but he said they would be open on Saturdays sometime in the future.
Cornell’s first entrepreneurial venture was based in Jefferson City, Mo. There, he was trying to get a bread-making business off the ground.
“I actually won a ‘Pitch-it and Win-it’ contest in Jefferson City on that (bread) idea,” he said during an interview last year, “and that attracted an investor—really a partner.” Cornell and Dean Lowe spent a year working with the business plan. And that’s when they decided the bread making business was too risky to start in the Jefferson City area.
But that didn’t deter him from wanting to start his own business. In the late fall of 2015, he bought his first coffee roaster. With that, he started roasting coffee for friends and family. It wasn’t long, he said, before they were encouraging him to start selling the coffee as his main business. That’s when he started attending the St. Louis Farmer’s Market in 2016.
“All my work experience up to that point,” he noted, “pointed to me going my own way. I march to the tune of a different drummer.”
It was then he realized that coffee would be a better product for the type of business he wanted to run. It had a lower business cost of entry and almost everyone likes and drinks coffee.
“I got a little home roaster, and started (the business),” he said.
When he was first getting his business off the ground he started by taking samples to various businesses to see if they would be interested in buying his coffee. He did admit that there is a lot competition in the coffee field. But he also learned a lot from his bread business.
Up until launching a brick and mortar store, Cornell had done business online and at farmers’ markets.
“All this could not have happened without the support of the community,” he said.
His big thing these days is keg products, brewing cold coffees.
Cornell said he gets his coffee beans from around the world—Columbia, Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Costa Rica, Panama, and Guatemala.
“You can combine them for endless combinations,” he said. “Right now I have one main blend, which is my Café St. Louis. It is my most popular.” He did a Christmas blend during the holidays, he added, which became really popular, too. Cornell is considering renaming it and making it one of his permanent blends.
“It was probably one of the best blends I’ve ever made,” he said.
Coffee can be processed five or six ways, he explained. “I purchase mostly washed beans,” he said. The natural process brings out the flavor in the bean.
Right now, he gets a lot of his coffee beans from an importer based in New Orleans. He is also dealing with a Columbian farmer’s co-op out of Florida.
Cornell’s said his plans include helping local farmers. He’s big into supporting regenerative farming.
“In my lifetime, I really hope to establish that, especially around here,” Cornell said. To do that, once his business is flourishing, and he has profits that he can reinvest in the community, he wants to set up a grant program for young farmers who want to incorporate regenerative farming practices on their farms.
