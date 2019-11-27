LOUISIANA – There were plenty of interested parties when Charlie and Mary Perkins quietly indicated that they were looking for a buyer for Trailerman Trailers.
The couple ultimately opted to sell to Novae Trailers of Markle, Ind., after they were convinced that the company would be a reliable steward of their workers, brand and the surrounding community, according to Charlie Perkins. Although they’ll stay on for a transition period, the Perkins’s 24 years at the helm at Trailerman ends Wednesday afternoon.
Trailerman has grown significantly since they bought Inlow Custom Trailers from Tim and Linda Inlow. The company then had a much smaller physical plant and five employees.
The couple had met while working for Redneck Trailer Supplies. The company had told Charlie that they planned to move him to Oklahoma — prompting him to explore his options.
It took a lot of learning on the job in those early years.
“It was very humble beginnings, and it was pretty rough, to be honest with you,” Charlie Perkins said. “Not having any money, not knowing what we’re doing, learning it the hard way.”
He credited their eventual success to their commitment to working with their customers.
“You take care of your customers. That was the key,” he said. “We didn’t do everything right at the beginning, and we still don’t — we still make mistakes. It’s how you handle those mistakes.”
Several factors pointed to Novae as a good option, Charlie Perkins said, once the couple decided to retire. They planned to maintain and even expand operations in Pike County and the company brand name, which the they and their employees had painstakingly built. As a larger company, Novae could offer more competitive benefits and salaries than Trailerman had been able to. And Charlie and Mary Perkins had been impressed by their involvement as good citizens in the various communities where they were based.
That last issue was an important was an important priority for the Perkinses.
“Pike County, Louisiana have been very good to us ... Mary and I made a deal: if the good lord blessed us and we were successful, we’d give back to the community,” Charlie Perkins said. “[Novae] has the same mindset. I think that, through Trailerman, will continue. I really do.”
The acquisition by Novae fits with a trend that Charlie Perkins has seen play out over the last quarter-century: the consolidation of the trailer industry into fewer and fewer companies. First came the 2008 financial crisis, which he said had wiped out 40 percent of the companies in the industry. Then came a wave of acquisitions.
“There are a lot less of us,” Perkins said. “Its becoming consolidated. You have to either grow, or die — the little ones are getting swallowed up. And Mary and I had no desire to be bigger than what we are. Actually, this surpassed my skillset several years ago.”
Bigger companies have a series of advantages over smaller ones, Perkins said, including the ability to buy in bulk: as both trailer companies and their suppliers became bigger and bigger, smaller players became less able to buy at competitive prices.
Novae became the second largest trailer manufacturer in the country by buying up a series of regional players: CAM Superline in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania and H&H Trailers of Clarinda, Iowa. Manufacturing locations around the country allow the company to cut into freight costs, a major factor in the industry, according to Charlie Perkins.
“It’s very expensive to freight trailers around the United States. They want to service an area 400 miles from [Pike County]. You get much further than that, freight eats you up.”
Given how the industry has changed, could a new set of would-be trailer makers replicate the success Charlie and Mary Perkins have seen? Probably, Charlie said — but it would be hard, and they’d “need deep pockets,” to compete with the behemoths now stalking the landscape.
“Its America, it can be done. That’s the American dream,” Charlie Perkins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.