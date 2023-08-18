Tractor Supply store manager Charla Prior, center, prepares to cut the ribbon signaling the grand opening of the company's store in Louisiana. Joining her are members of her staff, members from the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce and Louisiana's mayor, Tim Carter. Photo by Stan Schwartz
Tractor Supply store manager Charla Prior, center, prepares to cut the ribbon signaling the grand opening of the company's store in Louisiana. Joining her are members of her staff, members from the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce and Louisiana's mayor, Tim Carter. Photo by Stan Schwartz
LOUISIANA, Mo.—Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., recently completed the remodel of its Louisiana store location. The company acquired the store, previously an Orscheln Farm & Home location, in October 2022.
Tractor Supply is hosted a grand opening event on Saturday, Aug. 12 as part of the remodel celebration. Customers of all ages were invited to attend and could enjoy giveaways, storewide deals, vendor displays, store tours and more. In addition to the Saturday event, the store held a grand opening sale from Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
Store manager Charla Prior said she was excited for the day’s events. They had invited several local vendors to set up in the store’s parking lot. Food was available as well as cotton candy. Volunteers from the Joseph Cotton Memorial Animal Shelter brought a few furry friends who were eager to be adopted.
Prior, who started with Orscheln eight years ago, said she was pleased with the way the store looks now that it’s been renovated and with all the new items that are available.
“Once we painted the walls,” Prior said, “it really brightened up the place.” Feedback from the customers has been overwhelming positive, she added.
She said she likes the how Tractor Supply supports the communities where its stores are located. During the celebration on Saturday, the store gave out five $500 gift cards to several local groups, such as Louisiana R-II School District FFA, the Concerned Citizens of Louisiana and the Pleasant Hill FFA.
“We’re happy to support the community,” Prior said.
According to a news release, the Louisiana store offers an updated shopping experience to support the needs of the “Out Here” lifestyle, including:
• The latest in Tractor Supply’s in-store technology, including special order kiosks, mobile check-out from anywhere in the store and the ability to request in-person team member assistance through Tractor Supply’s mobile app.
• Expanded selection of popular national brands including Purina, Cargill and Nutrena and best-selling exclusive brands including 4health pet food and Dumor animal feed and supplies.
• New services that make shopping more convenient, including same-day delivery, buy online pick-up in-store, curbside pickup and trailer rentals.
• The Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, which is free to join and enables customers to earn points on purchases made at any Tractor Supply or Petsense by Tractor Supply location that can be redeemed for future discounts.
“For years, the Louisiana store has served the local community as a destination for expert advice and premium quality products that help our customers care for their farms, animals, gardens, yards, pets and households,” said Frank Remillard, regional vice president at Tractor Supply. He added that they plan to do everything Orscheln did, “only better.”
“We are excited to continue serving our customers and giving back to the local community in Louisiana as they live Life Out Here,” he said to the large crowd that had gathered for the event on Saturday.
Tractor Supply donated more $15 million in 2022 alone to various organizations through direct giving, sponsorships and fundraisers, among other initiatives, demonstrating its deep appreciation for its customers and their passions. In addition, Tractor Supply is continuing this support by committing $5 million over five years to FFA, creating the most substantial agricultural scholarship of its kind.
In store, customers will see the familiar faces that have served the community for years; Orscheln Farm & Home Team Members have officially joined the Tractor Supply family. Tractor Supply is a Certified Great Place to Work and has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers. Both part-time and full-time team members are eligible for a range of industry-leading benefits, including a 401k program, competitive salaries, flexible schedules, tuition reimbursement, parental leave and more.
For 85 years, Tractor Supply Co. has served the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need—anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.
As of July 1, 2023, the company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.
Tractor Supply Co. also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.