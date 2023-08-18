LOUISIANA, Mo.—Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., recently completed the remodel of its Louisiana store location. The company acquired the store, previously an Orscheln Farm & Home location, in October 2022.

Tractor Supply is hosted a grand opening event on Saturday, Aug. 12 as part of the remodel celebration. Customers of all ages were invited to attend and could enjoy giveaways, storewide deals, vendor displays, store tours and more. In addition to the Saturday event, the store held a grand opening sale from Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 13.

