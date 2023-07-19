Tractor Supply ribbon cutting

Audrey Loeffler, center, prepares to cut the ribbon with some hedge trimmers, signaling the grand opening of Tractor Supply’s store in Bowling Green. The store was recently purchased from Orscheln Farm & Home. Photo by Stan Schwartz

The Orscheln Farm & Home location rebranded as Tractor Supply Co.

It was a day of celebration for the staff of the Bowling Green Tractor Supply Co. store along Bus. Hwy. 61. The company recently completed the remodel of its Bowling Green store location. The company acquired the store, previously an Orscheln Farm & Home location, in October 2022.

