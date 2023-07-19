The Orscheln Farm & Home location rebranded as Tractor Supply Co.
It was a day of celebration for the staff of the Bowling Green Tractor Supply Co. store along Bus. Hwy. 61. The company recently completed the remodel of its Bowling Green store location. The company acquired the store, previously an Orscheln Farm & Home location, in October 2022.
Tractor Supply hosted a grand opening event last Saturday as part of the remodel celebration. Customers were invited to attend and enjoyed giveaways, storewide deals, vendor displays, store tours and more.
To show its appreciation, store manager Audrey Loeffler presented several gift cards to the local chapters of the FFA, Youth Fair Board and 4-H, as well as to Diva’s Wish.
Jason Davis, the Bowling Green FFA adviser, said they were receiving three, $500 gift cards.
“One goes to the FFA, one to 4-H and one to the Youth Fair Board, which does all the 4-H exhibits down at the fairgrounds.”
Some of the money, he said, would go to prizes for the youth exhibiting during the county fair later this month. They found out about FFA and 4-H gift cards the day before and are happy to have them. He’s been an adviser for 18 years.
“I’m just starting my 19th year,” he said.
The store also provided a gift certificate to the Bowling Green Police Department.
Store manager Audrey Loeffler, who was presenting the gift cards, said she is happy with the store’s remodel.
“It’s real fancy,” she said.
According to a news release by Tractor Supply, the store now offers an updated shopping experience to support the needs of the “Out Here” lifestyle, including:
• The latest in Tractor Supply’s in-store technology, including special order kiosks, mobile check-out from anywhere in the store and the ability to request in-person team member assistance through Tractor Supply’s mobile app.
• Expanded selection of popular national brands including Purina, Cargill and Nutrena and best-selling exclusive brands including 4health pet food and Dumor animal feed and supplies.
• New services that make shopping more convenient, including same-day delivery, buy online pick-up in-store, curbside pickup and trailer rentals
• The Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, which is free to join and enables customers to earn points on purchases made at any Tractor Supply or Petsense by Tractor Supply location that can be redeemed for future discounts
“For years, the Bowling Green store has served the local community as a destination for expert advice and premium quality products that help our customers care for their farms, animals, gardens, yards, pets and households,” said Frank Remillard, regional vice president at Tractor Supply. “We are excited to continue serving our customers and giving back to the local community in Bowling Green as they live Life Out Here.”
According to the news release, Tractor Supply donated more than $15 million in 2022 alone to various organizations through direct giving, sponsorships and fundraisers, among other initiatives, demonstrating its deep appreciation for its customers and their passions. In addition, Tractor Supply is continuing this support by committing $5 million over five years to FFA, creating the most substantial agricultural scholarship of its kind.
In store, customers will see the familiar faces that have served the community for years; Orscheln Farm & Home team members have officially joined the Tractor Supply family. Tractor Supply is a Certified Great Place to Work and has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers. Both part-time and full-time team members are eligible for a range of industry-leading benefits, including a 401k program, competitive salaries, flexible schedules, tuition reimbursement, parental leave and more.
For more information about the Bowling Green Tractor Supply store, visit www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/store_BowlingGreen-MO-63334_2812.
