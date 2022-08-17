If you have driven down 5th street in Louisiana lately, you may have noticed a new business sign hanging at 115. The location was previously a laundromat before the new owner moved in.
“I took over ownership and opened on July 14,” said Jeri Smith. “I have an existing tablecloth and napkin business, so I have been looking for an opportunity to open a business that I could run in conjunction with that here in town. There were several buildings that I looked at and considered, but this was far better than any of the other options that I was considering. This laundromat business was exactly what I was looking for and the transition of ownership was seamless. We didn’t have any days that we were closed during the process,” she added.
The laundromat was originally located on South 3rd Street, but because of occasional flooding, the previous owners moved the location in 2016. During the pandemic, the business suffered as services became limited. Customers were no longer able to have options such as dry cleaning and altering because of safety measures. Smith said that she is working on offering more services.
“We have all of the machines available for coin operation. We accept drop-off laundry, we do heavy starching and pressing, hemming, some mend work and repair. I also have an associate who can do formal wear and alterations upon request. We have snacks and drinks available for sale such as chips and soda. I have a large area here in the back and I am currently looking into adding some slot machines in the near future. So far, business has been good. I am seeing a slow increase in business as the first month has gone by. I have been keeping very busy working on several projects here in the building. I have done a lot of painting and rearranging in the back and office area. I am here seven days a week and luckily, I have a few good friends that come and fill in for me when I have to be out of the building for other business,” said Smith.
The Sudzy Tub is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last load time being 8 p.m. The drop off laundry service is Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 573-725-5220. You may also follow the Sudzy Tub on its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.