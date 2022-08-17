Sudzy Tub

Jeri Smith stands outside the front door of her new business—Sudzy Tub. Submitted photo

If you have driven down 5th street in Louisiana lately, you may have noticed a new business sign hanging at 115. The location was previously a laundromat before the new owner moved in.

“I took over ownership and opened on July 14,” said Jeri Smith. “I have an existing tablecloth and napkin business, so I have been looking for an opportunity to open a business that I could run in conjunction with that here in town. There were several buildings that I looked at and considered, but this was far better than any of the other options that I was considering. This laundromat business was exactly what I was looking for and the transition of ownership was seamless. We didn’t have any days that we were closed during the process,” she added.

