Workers in northeast Missouri are graying, and less credentialed than other parts of the state, according to a recently released report.
The report, released this month by the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, compares the 124,000 workers in 16 counties in Northeast Missouri, including Pike, Lincoln and Ralls County to the rest of the state.
The report found an eleven percent gap between the two in the percentage of workers with at least a two-year Associates degree: 36 percent statewide compared to 25 percent in northeast Missouri.
Workers are also getting older. A quarter of working northeast Missourians were 55 or older in 2019, only slightly higher than the number for Missouri and the United States but up five percent from 2008.
For the period covered by the report, northeast Missouri trailed the state as a whole in terms of job creation: from 2014 to 2018 the region added 2.2 percent more jobs, compared to 4.8 percent statewide.
Job growth was strongest in transportation and warehousing (which grew 4.8 percent, or 661 employees, between 2013 and 2018), construction (3.9 percent, 782 employees) and manufacturing (3.4 percent, 1,641 employees).
Payrolls shrunk or remained flat in other fields, including health care (down 1.4 percent, or 905 employees), educational services (down 1.1 percent, or 578 employees).
The report also looked at concentration of industries in northeast Missouri, finding that agriculture, manufacturing, trucking and nursing homes were unusually concentrated in the region.
The report also featured estimates of industry growth, projecting that the number of workers employed healthcare, retail, education and transportation will grow substantially.
Unemployment for September lowest in decades
An unemployment rate of 2.7 percent reported for September in Pike County is the lowest since at least 1994, though it represents only a slight dip from the 3 percent reported in September 2018.
Monthly, county-level unemployment rates produced by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics are not seasonally adjusted.
Missouri saw a statistically significant increase in the number of workers employed in the state between 2018 and 2019, the BLS reported: an increase of 32,100, or 1.1 percent.
Initial unemployment claims reported for Pike County over the course of the summer by the Missouri Department of Labor ran around the levels reported in 2018.
