Couple to open tattoo studio on Georgia Street
Everything is ready. The building has been remodeled and the equipment moved in. All Joey and Erin Findley need is for the Department of Health to sign off on their new tattoo studio and they can open.
Joey said they began the remodel last November at 415 Georgia Street after doing extensive polling on social media to see if a tattoo studio would be a viable business in Louisiana. From what they learned and the pre-bookings Joey has received, they believe Fin’s Tattoo Studio will have a steady clientele.
Joey remembers seeing the tattoo art portfolio done by one of his cousins when he was 10 years old.
“At that point, I knew I wanted to do that,” he said. No matter what else he’s done leading up to now, becoming a tattoo artist was inevitable for Joey.
“And the same desire and the passion I had when I was 10-years old back then, still remains the same to this day,” he added.
He noted that he’s always been into art, recalling that he and his dad would sit and draw together.
“We’d draw pictures together,” he said. He remembers the first tattoo he did on himself—which he got in big trouble for doing—his initials.
“Yeah, that was big back then,” he explained.
But tattoos are not the only art Joey creates. He’s done a lot of paintings, some for the businesses right here in Louisiana.
“For some of churches, I did custom signs,” he said. When he was a teenager, he said he briefly attended an art school and tended to standout in his high school art classes.
“I’ve always loved art,” Joey said. “It’s always been a part of me.”
He and Erin have been married for 23 years. She will be handling the financial side of the business while Joey takes care of the artistic side, though she did have a big hand in how the studio’s interior turned out.
“If it wasn’t for her,” Joey said, “it would not have come together.”
This is the first business they’ve owned. Joey still works full-time as a weatherization specialist for the Northeast Community Action Corp., so he was pretty handy when it came to making Erin’s design into a reality, as well as doing all the behind-the-scenes grunt work for the building’s remodel.
“We put in a lot of hard work,” Joey added. “Hard work and determination will take you a long way.”
Before this, Joey said, he worked at a tattoo shop in Winfield. It was there he learned that people would travel to find the right shop.
They anticipate being open for business at the end of May or the beginning of June. Right now, Joey added, they are only taking reservations. Down the road, if he brings in another tattoo artist that’s OK with taking walk-ins, they might set regular hours for the studio. They are also looking for someone who can do piercings. He can be reached at 573-754-2369 or at rifafink@gmail.com.
Erin suggest that anyone who is interested in getting a tattoo, keep an eye on the shop’s Facebook page because as soon as they get their state certification, she and Joey will host an open house.
Joey has already scheduled some appointments, but has had to postpone them until their certification is approved by the state.
“We’ve had to rearrange schedules,” Erin said. “He’s chomping at the bit and so are the people waiting for tattoos.”
The whole business of tattooing has evolved over the years, Joey said.
“When people sit in that (tattoo) chair, a lot of their personal feelings come to the surface,” Joey explained about the nature of the business. “That’s where the term ink therapy derived from,” he added.
“You’re putting on their body their own personal expression, so their emotions pour out of them,” he said.
The tattoo itself, he said, may only be skin deep, but the significance of it goes much deeper.
“And having a tattoo doesn’t carry the stigma it once did,” he added. In these days of self-expression, getting a tattoo has taken on a new meaning.
Joey and Erin believe that Fin’s Tattoo Studio will be a first for Louisiana. They look forward to being a part of the business community. The shop is right next to Sully’s Games.
Erin’s first tattoo was one Joey did. It covers a good portion of her upper right arm and depicts colorful flowers and a butterfly.
“It took a lot of hours,” Erin said. “It was his very first full-color tattoo.”
“She was my first apprenticeship tattoo,” Joey added.
