Second farmers market brings in different vendors/food trucks
By Stan Schwartz
BOWLING GREEN—Even though there were fewer vendors for the second farmers market in downtown Bowling Green, there were still a lot of people showing up to see what was for sale. The vendors set up in lot next to MASH, where the Downtown Revitalization’s business chalets are located off of S. Court Street.
Most of the vendors this past Friday were new ones, including a food truck, a new business selling smash burgers and a vendor selling cold brew coffee and iced drinks.
At the market for the first time was the Squawking Hogs LLC. Tanet Quamby said she and her husband, Don, hale from Montgomery County, and her company sells chicken, which is raised on her family’s farm and processed for sale by the Amish. They also sell pork products and elderberries. The chickens they got were just chicks in February of this year. Tanet said she hand fed 2,000 of them.
Earlier in the day, WilCal’s Kitchen was set up in the parking lot at O’Reilly’s for lunch and sold out. They were hoping to do the same at the farmers’ market. They started their new business that day. They had several varieties of smash burgers for sale. Dylan Calhoun said they had sold 100 plates of food earlier at the O’Reilly’s location. Dylan was cooking with Cody Wilson along with some help from others on their team. Their business can be found on Facebook.
Sid Stuart, who owns Sid’s Snacks, set up for the first time, as well. He was offering full meals out of his food truck, which included tenderloins and corndogs. He’s been operating the truck for five years.
Victoria Sessler and her daughter, set up for the first time to sell essential oils, baked goods and necklaces.
Annie Mangin was also there for the first time. She was selling cold brew coffee and iced drinks. She named her company the Turquoise Pony.
The Farmer’s Market will continue each Friday from 3-7 p.m. until Oct. 22. Contact the Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Revitalization Committee for more information on becoming a vendor.
