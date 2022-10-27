District governor provides enthusiastic push to do more
Julie Leverenz’s visit to the Louisiana Rotary Club was two-fold. One item on her agenda was to hand out an award to the club.
“The Rotary Club of Louisiana is being recognized as not just a Century Club but a Double Century Club, which means on average, you are $200 or more in your giving to the foundation per capita.”
She said the members should applaud themselves for such outstanding work.
Club President Tim Jenkins accepted the award on behalf of the club and added it to the many other Century Awards the club has earned over the years.
In fact, they have so many of these awards, Jenkins said they would need a new banner with which to display them all.
“Many, many clubs do not have the significant and long tradition that you all have in supporting the Rotary Foundation,” Leverenz said. “The good you’re doing in the world, and have done, is profoundly influenced by your contributions.”
As district governor, Leverenz said she gets to travel all through her region speaking with Rotary Clubs. She is a member of the Bowling Green Rotary Club and was recently made district governor.
Because of her travels, she noted that she’s not been able to attend a Bowling Green meeting for about a month.
Even though she misses being at those meetings, Levernz said being district governor is an awesome job. She encouraged any member who has been a Rotary Club president to apply for the position. The Rotary Clubs are arranged by districts, he noted.
Louisiana’s club belongs to a group of about 50 that are situated along the Mississippi River.
“It is really interesting to visit every club to discover how folks are doing Rotary,” she said.
“You all rock!” she added. “I continue to be amazed and inspired by the things that you’re doing.”
Earlier, before the meeting started, club secretary Linda Beer had put together a list of projects the club members have done or are currently working on. The extensive list filled a page. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self.”
“The only real requirements to be a district governor,” she added, “is a level of enthusiasm for Rotary and you have to have served as a club president.” Those present for the meeting got a first-hand look at her enthusiasm.
“I would highly encourage you to consider taking advantage of this opportunity,” she said. She noted that early in her Rotary life, she heard Kate Schwadron speak after returning from South Africa.
“I was just so excited about the potential of Rotary,” she said. “She made it so attractive to serve others in that incredibly profound way.”
She also learned a lot about what’s going on in her community by attending Rotary meetings.
“What I discovered was that Rotary was much more vast and it had much more impact in the world than just clean water,” Leverenz said.
She noted that being a part of Rotary helps its members grow and develop as individuals.
Leverenz learned that one of her cousins belonged to Rotary and he advised her to travel to Guatemala. Even as an assistant Rotary governor she enjoyed going to other communities to learn about their projects and the impact they were having.
“I discovered, most profoundly, that the Four Way Test is not just a clever, poetic mantra, it’s the filter through which Rotarians live their lives,” she said. “And that’s not to suggest that some days we’re all not hot messes, but that For Way Test I saw illustrated in people around the world when I began to really engage in Rotary.”
At each meeting, the members recite the Four-Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
The way in which the Rotary Foundation administers grants is by doing it through partnerships with the Rotarians working in those areas, she explained.
“One of the major action areas in Rotary is we focus on impact,” she said. “Not just lasting impact, not just a fleeting good thing for a small body of people. We look for sustainable influence in the world. And one of the reasons we have been successful over the last decade is because of this model of partnership.”
Rotary International works with the people who continue to live and work in those areas, she noted.
Leverenz explained that they learned after helping people install water wells they had left out one key component of the effort. Even though the wells provided clean water, they had not trained anyone to maintain those wells, so that when they broke down or the parts wore out no one was accountable for them.
“We learned some hard lessons along the way,” she added. But the partnerships made the difference.
As part of her training, Leverenz said she met lots of district governors from around the world through Zoom conference. They were working on how to elevate world peace. She noted that Israel has only one district governor. She said he was going to encourage his clubs to invite as least two Palestinians to participate in their Rotary clubs. There is a long history of conflict between the Jewish people in Israel and the Palestinians, and Leverenz said this act would go a long way toward improving relations between the two.
She also said the district governor from China had an interesting story, as well. In China, there are not many service projects because the government does most of them, he told the group she was working with.
She also heard from the first female Rotary International President Jennifer Jones, that Rotary is evolving.
“Everything that we’re about at the district and zone level is designed to support and strengthen Rotary clubs,” she said.
The theme for this year, Leverenz added, is Imagine Rotary.
“Everything wonderful that has happened in the world is because someone has first dreamed it,” she said. “We are people of action, so she is encouraging us as Rotarians to not only be comfortable with how Rotary is going today and the level of engagement we have as individuals, she’s encouraging us to imagine what it could be.”
“She wants us to imagine a better world and be part of that world,” Leverenz said. “We, as Rotarians, have this wonderful opportunity to take the high road, to find the solution, to be agents of peace in the world. It is a profound opportunity that all of us have.”
She introduced five priorities for the clubs this year: 1) Build better friendships. 2) Lead with passion. 3) Tell our story. 4) Peace Center in the world. 5) End polio.
