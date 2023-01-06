CLARKSVILLE—The Riverside Restaurant, located at 202 N. 2nd Street in Clarksville opened for business on Friday, Dec. 2.
Offering a full menu including breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant is open seven days a week. Owner Eduardo Cruz said that business has been increasing on a steady basis since they first opened.
“We were slow at first when we opened, but we have been steadily getting busier all the time,” said Cruz. “We have six employees currently, and with business picking up it is getting tough at times to be able to take a break. But that is a good thing and as business is picking up, we will be hiring more employees. Recently, on one of our busier days, I was alone in the kitchen when we suddenly had a dining room full of customers, but we pushed through and served them all as quickly as possible,” he added.
Cruz said that he and his brother, Tyson, who is also his partner and a cook at the restaurant, have been in the food industry for a long time. Tyson currently has another restaurant that he operates called the ‘Wentzville Diner” in Wentzville, Mo. Cruz said that he recently moved to Clarksville just for the purpose of opening the restaurant.
“I moved here to Clarksville in August of 2022. As soon as I moved here, we began remodeling the restaurant. We did a lot of work and spent about three months on renovations and remodeling. My brother chose the name ‘Riverside’ after a restaurant that he worked at in Waucoma, Iowa. He said that it was a very successful restaurant that was always busy with customers,” said Cruz.
With daily specials such as country fried chicken, roast beef, and open-faced chili cheeseburgers, diners can choose from a variety of filling options.
Paula Tucker, a customer who traveled from Wright City with her husband, Paul, to eat at the new restaurant, said that they enjoy eating at the Cruz’s Wentzville location and wanted to come try the new one as well.
“They are a good family with good food,” said Tucker. “There is nothing bad on the menu, everything they cook is good and they are very customer-friendly. We had moved from Florissant to Wright City about two years ago when we discovered the Wentzville Diner. They were welcoming and could cook so well that we became regular customers and eventually friends of the family,” she added.
According to Cruz, the restaurant used to be called the Riverview Restaurant before closing in 2020. He said that the pandemic had caused the closure and the owner at the time never re-opened the business. A temporary banner covers the original Riverview sign in the parking lot at the front of the restaurant.
The Riverside Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, you can follow them on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.