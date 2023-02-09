The repair shop looks as it should after decades of repairs taking place in its bays.
The permanent smell of engine parts and used oil permeates the building. Rick Henry has been in business for 55 years. He started the business when he was 27. But before that, he did several other jobs over the yeas
He was born and raised in Illinois. When he got married to Joyce Calvin in 1960, Rick was 20 years old. He then moved across the river to be with her.
The building he’s in now at 1100 Dougherty Pike, just off of Hwy. 54, started out as a body shop, he said, called N & H Auto Body. Back then it was just a single building. But he added on to it over the years.
“We did it part time,” Rick said about he and his partner, Casey McCulla. At that time, they also worked on construction. When he had enough money, Rick said he bought out his partner.
“He called me to come back to doing construction,” Rick said. “I belonged to Construction Engineers 515.” But Rick decided to stay put at the shop because the amount of business was good.
About 15 years ago, he added golf carts and mower repairs to the business.
“It was a lot, but I just stayed with it,” he said. He also brought his brother, Ronnie Henry, into the business when he was in high school in Pittsfield.
His uncle, Eugene Henry, worked at the business for a few years, too.
“I’ve had three or four body men over the years,” he said. One, Everett Parsons, worked for Rick for 22 years. “He just died last year,” Rick said.
Rick showed off a photo of what the original shop looked like when he opened. Since then, he’s added on to the orginal structure, expanding the hlpe
As part of the body shop, Rick also offed a wrecker service for travelers who became stranded.
“We ran that wrecker service for a lot of year,” he said.
He sells a lot of used golf carts and mowers. He also has parts and accessories for lawn care, and a solid line STHL producs.
And at 82, he said he ready to sell the business. Until that happens, he added, “I guess I’ll keep going.”
