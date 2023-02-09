Rick's repair shop

Rick’s Golf Carts and Mowers reaches 55. Photo by Stan Schwartz

The repair shop looks as it should after decades of repairs taking place in its bays.

The permanent smell of engine parts and used oil permeates the building. Rick Henry has been in business for 55 years. He started the business when he was 27. But before that, he did several other jobs over the yeas

Recommended for you