The Board of Directors of Community State Bank of Missouri announced that Barbie Gamm and Bridgette Reuther have been promoted to vice-presidents and Brittany Henke has been promoted to assistant branch manager, as well as Megan Ginnings was promoted to loan support officer.
The board also noted that Nancy Cox would be relocating to the Town Center Branch in Bowling Green, serving as vice president. She will be taking on the new role of lending officer and will assist in the daily operations of the branch.
Barbie has been employed with Community State Bank of Missouri since October 1982. She began her banking career as a bookkeeper, teller, proof operator, head bookkeeper and cashier along with many other aspects of the bank, and now vice president.
Barbie graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1980 and graduated from Missouri Bankers Association—the Missouri School of Banking. She and her husband, Steven, have been married for 39 years and have lived in Bowling Green all their lives. They have three children, Jenny, Tyler and Scott. Jenny and her husband, Drew, live in Bowling Green with their daughter, Carly. Tyler and his wife, Amber, reside in St. Peters with their first child due in February. Scott and his wife, Jodi, reside in Edina, Mo., with their children, Porter and Wren.
Barbie has served on the following boards: St. Clement School Board, Bowling Green and Pike County Khoury leagues, YMCA and currently is treasurer of the Pike County Fair Board.
Bridgette joined Community State Bank of Missouri in June 2011 working in the loan department as the home loan processor. In 2019, she moved to the Town Center location as assistant vice president/assistant branch manager and loan officer. Her new role will bring her back to the downtown location as vice president of retail and human resources.
Bridgette is an active member of the Bowling Green Rotary club and serves as club treasurer. She and her family are also members of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Eolia.
Bridgette and her husband, Patrick, have been married for nine years and reside in Eolia. They have three children, Andrew, Aubrey, and Asa.
Henke graduated from Bowling Green High School and attended college at Moberly Area Community College and St. Charles Community College. She began her career with Community State Bank in April 2015. Henke has worked as a bookkeeper, teller, new accounts representative, internal bookkeeping, student employee supervisor, assistant cashier, and now assistant branch manager.
Brittany and her husband, Bill, reside in Bowling Green and have two children, Harper and Will.
Megan graduated Bowling Green High School in 2007, then continued her education at Missouri Baptist University where she obtained a bachelor of science degree in business management.
She began her career with Community State Bank in 2012. Megan has worked as a teller and new accounts representative at the Troy location, has worked in the loan department at the main facility as a loan processor and now as Loan Support Officer.
Megan and her husband, Steve, reside in Bowling Green and have two children, Blake and Madi. She currently serves on the St. Clement Ladies Sodality.
Nancy has been employed with Community State Bank of Missouri since March 1989. She began her banking career as a bookkeeper, trained as a proof operator, teller, loan support and vice president.
Nancy graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1979 and attended Northwest Missouri State University. She and her husband, Jamie, have been married for 39 years and have lived in the St. Clement area most of their lives. They have three sons, Justin, Brice, and Ryan. Justin and his wife, Abby, currently reside in Lake St. Louis with their children, Miller and Lucy. Brice currently resides in Kent, Ohio, and Ryan and his wife, Ashley, currently reside in Bowling Green, and they are expecting their first child in May.
She currently serves as vice president for the St. Clement Ladies Sodality and is a member of the St. Clement Parish Council. Please stop by the branch to welcome her, she will be glad to assist you with any question you may have.
Community State Bank of Missouri is a full service bank that has been serving the area since 1887.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.