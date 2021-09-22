Corn maze and pumpkin patch to be highlights of day’s events
Last year, as the summer turned to fall, and almost everyone was tired of being cooped up after months of COVID social distancing restrictions had forced the cancellations of almost every fair and festival, Tonya Teasley and her family and staff brought a little ray of sunshine to the prairie with its first fall fun festival.
Vendors lined the field in front of the barn-like structure that houses the Prairie’s Edge store. A whole area was sectioned off for children’s games and entertainment and the corn maze was ready for people to make their way through. Even the pumpkin patch was brimming with ripe gourdes.
Teasley said they have even more vendors lined up for this year’s event, including at least four food vendors including Aloha Pizza, A Taste of Philly, Ken’s Catering and Spring Hollow Coffee. Sugar Shack and a kettle corn vendor will be on hand, as well.
In addition to the food vendors, there will be several other types of vendors, selling crafts and home made goods. It’s a good place to find decorations for the fall and possibly even do some early Christmas shopping.
For those who came last year, finding parking took some maneuvering. This year, however, Teasley said they have permission to use the parking area at the Bowling Green Visitor’s Center and the back lot of the Ayerco Truck Stop. They plan on running side-by-side shuttles from those parking areas to the grounds where the festivities will take place.
It’s free to attend the fun day vendor area, she said, but there is a cost to enter the area where the corn maze and children’s play area. They have live chickens for the children to feed and a petting zoo. The fun day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the vendors, but everything else will stay open until 5 p.m.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” she said. The corn maze will stay open through Oct. 31. Teasley said to check out Prairie’s Edge Facebook page for more information on what they have to offer.
