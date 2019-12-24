EOLIA, Mo.—Pike-Lincoln Technical Center held a needs assessment meeting earlier this month, seeking input from employers looking to hire trained workers in their various fields.
“All of the industries are welcome to come in and talk and be a part of our recruiting efforts,” said PLTC Director Martin Hanley.
He added that most of the 13 people who attended the meeting asked that students be trained in a work ethic and to have them understand that they would be stating at the bottom of the employment ladder in their various jobs.
Pike County Memorial Hospital is in need of more medical lab techs, as well as respiratory therapists. PCMH is willing to coordinate with the training center.
“They are willing to look into partnerships with the PLTC,” he said. They are also looking for more “regular” full-time employees.
In the construction industry, there is a need for students to learn how to read plans. And in all areas, students should know the basics of math and customer service. Just the basics of a businesses’ process is necessary too, Hanley added.
There was a request for PLTC to bring back its paralegal program. Hanley said they would look into it. Also gleaned from the meeting participants was a need to have some admin assistant-type training, perhaps partnering with NECAC on some projects and internships with prosecuting attorney might be possible.
PLTC was also asked about some kind of program for low-level, non-violent offenders—something similar to the LCSD trade program.
In addition to better math skills, employers were looking for people who have a better understanding of teamwork, the need for good attendance, good appearance and accountability for what they do on the job.
They also thought WorkKets testing was important. This is where prospective employees are tested for job skills and readiness for entering the workforce.
Hanley said it would be good for employers to reach out to the PLTC to offer tours of their facilities, to give students an idea of where they would be working.
He also noted that schools in Pike and Lincoln counties should know that if there is room and PLTC has filled its slots, parents can still pay for their children to attend the PLTC.
Other programs the meeting attendees were interested in trained workers were: equipment maintenance—multi-skilled workers in electric and mechanical. There was also a need for hospitality and tourism workers.
