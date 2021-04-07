LOUISIANA—Louisiana will soon have a new pizza place now that Chad Bowen and his son, Chad Jr., are ready to open the doors on what was once a Pizza Hut restaurant.
That irony is not lost on either Chad. The building colors are much different, and inside they have redone the décor to make it feel more like an authentic New York pizzeria. That includes the music, too. Songs by Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra will be piped in for those customers dinning in. Because they’re both named Chad, that’s going to be the name of the new restaurant—Chad’s Pizzeria. The restaurant is in the 3200 block of Georgia Street.
“My son has loved pizza his whole life,” Chad Sr. said, and this is a dream come true for both of them. There’s some work to be done, so they have a target opening date of April 12. But Chad Sr. said he couldn’t commit to that date, as much as he would like to. There are some things out of his control, such as the final building inspection and getting a sign off from a health services inspector.
Chad Sr. said he thought about opening earlier, but they decided to make their own pizza dough, as well as the sauce. Chad Jr. will be doing most of the cooking and handling the management of the restaurant. Even he is working to be more authentic, sporting a handlebar mustache that he waxed and curled at the ends.
“Everything is going to be super fresh,” Chad Sr. said. He showed off the dough refrigerator that was filled with samples they’d been working on. There was a new pizza press, to get the dough to the right thickness—thin—before they hand-toss it.
Both Chads were extremely excited about being so close to opening their restaurant. Their enthusiasm showed by how they talked about what they’ve done with the building and how they plan on serving customers when they open their doors.
Almost all the equipment in the kitchen is new except for the hot water heater, Chad Sr. said.
When they first open, their menu will feature a wide variety of pizzas. Chad Sr. said that sometime in the future they hope to add pasta dishes to the menu. For now, however, you might want to try one of their Chad’s Extreme Supreme, an 18-inch monster pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, black olives and mushrooms. They will also have sandwiches and salads on the menu.
Chad said he’s worked in restaurants before, starting out as a dishwasher and working his way up from the time he was 16 to when he was 22 at a Spanish restaurant. He also did front-of-house management at an Italian restaurant in Bowling Green before that restaurant was sold.
With this new venture for him and his son, Chad Sr., said he wants to liven up Louisiana. There are not a whole lot of choices of eating establishments, he noted. He will be offering delivery, as well. He’s installing big TVs so they can have sports shows on, and in the summer, he’s going to open a patio for outdoor dining. He’s working on getting a covering with glass sides, so people can dine out, but still be inside.
He’s also working on a liquor license so the restaurant can at some point offer beer and wine, as well as margaritas. Even, so, they want the restaurant to be more family oriented. There’s even a section at the front of the restaurant that can be used for private parties or for diners who don’t want to be part of a big crowd.
Chad Sr., said his wait and kitchen staff will all be wearing masks, but customers won’t have to wear them unless they want to. Right now, they have enough staff to open, but Chad Sr. said they are still looking for some extra wait staff and some more drivers for the delivery side of the business.
“A lot of the pizza business these days is delivery,” he added.
When they do open, the hours will be Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For the actual opening date, Chad suggests keeping an eye on their restaurant’s Facebook page. You’ll also get to see a video of Chad Jr. perfecting his pizza dough toss. He’s also setting up a website at chadspizzeria.com, where customers will be able to order their food online.
The only thing he asks is that people be patient when they first open because they’re going to be tweaking the operation to make it run as smooth as possible. He will also have some specials when he opens, so keep an eye out for those.
Justin Shepherd, who had been a county commissioner for Pike County, is also a partner in the business. He and Chad Sr. operated a car carrier business out of the building until about six months ago, when they moved it to another location in Louisiana in order to get the restaurant business started.
“He’s been helping get things going,” Chad Sr. said.
