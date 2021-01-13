BOWLING GREEN—There are several boxes around town that have free food items for people in need. Out in front of Pawsitively Pampered Pets along W. Main Street there is now a Pet Pantry—a box for our furry and feathered friends.
Kayla Luebrecht said she came up with the idea for the Pet Pantry before Christmas because of all the boxes around town for humans.
“My husband built that box,” she said. Jared Luebrecht, who operates Lue’s Lawncare & More, used materials he had left over from other projects, she added, except for the roofing shingles, which were donated for the construction project.
“There’s definitely animals in need around here,” Kayla said. “Someone has already taken cat food out of it,” she added, and that makes her happy to be able to help others who want to feed their pets.
The Pet Pantry works just like the ones for humans. If you have items you would like to donate, drop them off in the box. If you, or someone you know, needs a little extra help feeding their pets, stop by and pick up what you need.
Kayla said she is also hoping to put little blankets in the box, but has not found any that would fit. Most are too big to fit in the pantry box.
“I’m hoping it takes off and helps a lot of pets,” she said. She also posted about the Pet Pantry on her business Facebook page.
