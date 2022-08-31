The staff in attendance Friday night were, back row, left to right, Chance Buchanan, Scott Ulrich, Gaye Williams, Karla Hoepf, Tessia Kudo, Josh Lewis, Peggy O’Farrell. Front row, left to right, Meagan Kaiser, with founders Kristin Perry, and Bob Perry. Submitted photo
In 1982, Bob and Kristin Perry decided to make Bowling Green, Mo., home and establish Perry Agricultural Laboratory Inc.
Since that time their lab has become world renowned, receiving samples from all 50 states and 75 countries. Perry Agricultural Laboratory has paired repeatable results with infield observations to help farmers and producers around the world make science-based decisions to improve their soils, crops, livestock and ultimately the people who consume those agricultural products.
Dozens of people attended the 40th anniversary party for the agricultural laboratory Friday evening. They enjoyed a meal and live music as part of the celebration for the business.
“We wanted to do this to carry on the tradition of Dr. William Albrecht. He showed us in the early 1900s that if you grew crops in a balanced soil, you’d end up with healthy soil, nutrient-rich crops, and that in turn led to healthy animals and healthy people,” he said. “We knew that repeatable lab results would be the backbone for making improvements and replicating successes.”
The second generation joined the business in 2010 when daughter Meagan, a soil scientist, was named chief operating officer. In 2011, Meagan and husband, Marc Kaiser, established PAL Farm Management, which uses GPS-coordinated soil sampling to better identify fertilizer deficiencies and surpluses on a precision basis.
Over the years, the lab has weathered many economic climates, as well as many weather-related challenges—just like their customers. They’ve developed close relationships with their customers and take pride in giving customers individualized attention.
“It really put things in perspective when we were at a dairy farm in New Zealand and the farmer looked at me and said, ‘Your family’s results and advice helped our farm stay in business, and now our son is able to farm with us’.” Meagan Kaiser said.
“Soil sampling has become an integral part of many farming operations,” Meagan added. “We’re happy to be partnering with farmers as they grow the world’s food, fuel, feed and fiber in a more sustainable way.” Analyzing soil helps farmers make the best investment decisions, as it can guide choices about which crops to grow and what yields farmers can expect. “We’re putting the right nutrient in the right spot. We’re saving budget that we no longer need on one element, and we’re putting it on an element that may have been limiting production in the past.” Said Kaiser “Especially with high input prices, every farmer is thinking, ‘What can I do better next time?’ We always must look at how can we better manage our resources to build a better crop.”
Co-founder and company president Kristin Perry said, “I am proud of what we have accomplished out here in rural Missouri,” she said. “We’re having a global impact, to help people have better food and be healthier.”
“We remain focused on sound results to benefit the farmer, the environment, and a growing population that needs to eat!” Said Bob. “When we started this endeavor, we simply wanted to help farmers while having a family focused business. Kristin and I are proud of the home Bowling Green has become for three generations, now.”
