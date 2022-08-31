In 1982, Bob and Kristin Perry decided to make Bowling Green, Mo., home and establish Perry Agricultural Laboratory Inc.

Since that time their lab has become world renowned, receiving samples from all 50 states and 75 countries. Perry Agricultural Laboratory has paired repeatable results with infield observations to help farmers and producers around the world make science-based decisions to improve their soils, crops, livestock and ultimately the people who consume those agricultural products.

