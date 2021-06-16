In April, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the overall hospital quality star ratings. CMS rated more than 4,500 hospitals from one to five stars, with five representing the highest quality rating. Pike County Memorial Hospital received an impressive four out of five stars. A four-star rating was given to only 21% of the 4,500 hospitals rated.
“We are tremendously proud to have been awarded four stars by CMS and thankful to all team members and physicians for delivering the excellent care that has led us to this rating,” said PCMH Chief Executive Officer Tylie Mills. “When so much decision making is in the hands of our consumers, we pride ourselves on providing these stellar ratings to make their choice easier.”
“PCMH scored above the national average in a few quality measures including percent of patients who left the Emergency Department before being seen. In other words, our patients’ experience fewer wait times and are seen quicker in the Emergency Department. This is why this rating matters; it is about making it better for our patients,” explained Paulette Powelson, quality director. “We strive to improve continually and one day make PCMH a five-star designated facility,” she added.
