Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.