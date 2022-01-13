Pike County Memorial Hospital announced the appointment of Pamela Haemker to chief nursing officer.
A solution-oriented and versatile nursing leader with 10-plus years of professional leadership dedicated to creating positive work environments and providing optimal patient outcomes. Leadership background includes nursing managerial roles at University of Chicago Hospital, SSM Health, and South City Hospital. Experienced across multi-disciplinary nursing specialties with a high-level emphasis in nursing management.
Among other responsibilities in her new role, Haemker will lead nursing practice throughout the organization, which includes all aspects of planning, organizing, directing and evaluating nursing care.
Chief Executive Officer Tylie Mills said, “We are excited to have Pam join our executive team at Pike County Memorial Hospital. Her passion for providing great care, experience in nursing leadership and the ability to improve clinical processes will have an immediate impact on the care our team provides our community. As a nursing leader, Pam has demonstrated a record of producing exceptional outcomes related to clinical quality and patient experience.”
“Nurses serve in one of the most vital roles in healthcare. Their dedication and commitment to their patients are inspiring. Pike County Memorial is an outstanding community hospital. It is my honor to collaborate with our nurses, physicians, and hospital staff to advance the hospital’s care,” said Pam.
Pam grew up in the St. Charles, Mo., area and graduated with her BSN from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minn. She and her husband, Andy, have two daughters and currently reside in the Lake St. Louis area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.