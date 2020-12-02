On Monday, Nov. 30, Pike County Memorial Hospital and Clinics officially implemented the new Cerner Electronic Health Record system.
The Cerner EHR provides PCMH with an integrated digital record of a patient’s health history that includes clinical and financial data across the continuum of care. Through a new online portal, patients can securely message doctors, schedule appointments, view and settle balances and access their health history.
“We could not have achieved this milestone without the support and assistance of our community,” said Tylie Mills, PCMH’s chief executive officer. “We look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of care that our community deserves.”
The Cerner platform will be deployed through Cerner CommunityWorksSM, a cloud-based model that is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of critical access hospitals. The process of selecting the system, implementing and training staff has been an 18 month journey and the organization is excited to be moving to a single platform across the hospital and clinics. There have been several rounds of integrated testing and build-out since November of 2019, along with thousands of staff hours invested in making sure all facets of the system are running smoothly.
“I would like to thank our staff for going above and beyond during these last few months of our Cerner implementation,” said Tylie. “Their teamwork and passion truly show how dedicated they are to the success of Pike County Memorial Hospital and clinics.”
