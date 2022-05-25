Program is part of the Chamber of Commerce’s Bowling Green After Hours
The Pike County Memorial Hospital held an open house at its Bowling Green clinic and physical therapy center last Thursday. On hand were members of the hospital’s administrative staff those who work at the clinic and center.
Jeff VanHorn, chief financial officer for PCMH, was on hand to greet those coming to tour the facility and learn more about what it has to offer the community.
Director of Therapy Services Keith Oates said not many people know the vast amount of services that are offered by the physical therapy department.
He’s been with PCMH for 14 years, starting out with eight years in the St. Charles area before moving to Bowling Green when the facility was still under construction. He worked as a staff therapist until 2012 when he took over the management roll at the center.
Oates noted that the center offers in- and out-patient physical and occupational therapy and speech therapy services, as well as athletic training coverage for Bowling Green, Louisiana and Clopton school districts.
“We do a little bit of work with Van-Far, as well,” he added. They have facilities in Bowling Green and Louisiana as far as outpatient services go.
“We treat a wide-variety of diagnosis throughout all areas of the body,” he said. They do post-operative care and some acute neurological conditions. They can also handle chronic pain diagnosis.
“We have an associate who highly trained in treating vertigo at our Louisiana clinic,” he said.
Oates said PCMH has also partnered with the YMCA to offer aquatic therapy services.
“We have pool space several days a week,” he added.
For people who have utilized the clinic’s services, Oates said, they offer a wellness program. These people can come back and become part of the wellness program even if their insurance for physical therapy has been exhausted.
“It costs $15 a month, and you can use all the equipment throughout the week (Monday through Thursday),” he said. “It’s a way to thank our patients for utilizing us. It’s also a way to get them to continue their home exercise program.”
He noted that the clinic strives to work within the community, and because of that they provide free athletic training services to the schools.
“A lot of people don’t realize that,” he said. If you see the athletic trainers at a sporting event, they are being paid for by PCMH.
“It’s to help the community,” he explained. “We get to advertise our services and get some recognition.” The two trainers are Kayce Sutton and Eric Shaffer. Sutton is from Bowling Green and Shafer is from Clarksville. They work closely with the center’s orthopedic specialist. Because of this, he noted, the clinic can see the entire cycle of care for any injured athlete.
“We also have an athletic enhancement program that these trainers are involved in,” he said. “If an athlete is struggling in a certain area—strength, speed, agility—our athletic trainers will work with them on those areas.” He noted that a track competitor has excelled since starting the program.
“We also provide in-patient services at the hospital,” Oakes said. Treatment can range from short stays to longer term in the hospital’s swing bed program.
Oates explained it as a transitional program, where they prepare the patient to return home after an illness, surgery or other treatment. Some patients may not be ready to leave the hospital, but their insurance won’t cover longer stays, so if they qualify for the swing bed program, Oates said, they can continue their therapy.
“Our main focus during that time,” he noted, “is getting people back to their normal level of function.” He emphasized that normal level is based on what that individual’s level was when they were brought in.
“We do offer free injury assessments,” Oates said. “So, if you have shoulder pain or ankle pain and want some guidance, a physical therapist can provide that guidance” but he or she cannot provide treatment without a prescription from an MD.
On the clinic side of the building
Sarrah Cammack, BSN, clinic director, said, “We do primary care and acute illness visits at all of our clinics.” They have two in Bowling Green, one is the walk-in clinic adjacent to the roundabout by Walmart and the other is on the west side of Bus. 61, (where they were holding the open house) about a 2-minute walk from the Bowling Green R-I School campus. They also have a clinic in Vandalia and one in Louisiana.
“Year-to-date,” she said, “we have seen 6,730 visits at the Bowling Green clinic. And the walk-in clinic as seen 8,266.”
They have stayed busy, she added, even with a lull in COVID cases.
“That is a relief to our staff and providers,” she added.
Cammack noted that there are three primary care providers at the Bowling Green clinic.
“And we’re proud to announce that we’re adding another provider to the Bowling Green clinic—Christine Shaw—a nurse practitioner, who will start in June.
In order to help their patients, Cammack said, they do offer some primary care at the walk-in clinic for those who need medication or a check up after hours.
“We also have specialists who come into our clinic,” she said. “In Bowling Green we also have rheumatology and we also offer neurology.
“Our goal is to help support our community close to home, so people don’t have to travel,” Cammack said.
At the Louisiana clinic, she said, they are able to offer a few more services, such as general surgery, orthopedic treatments, the athletic trainers, pain management and wound care.”
She said they were excited because they were building their occupational health nurse role in the community.
“We offer pre-employment screenings,” she said, “such as drug screening and fit tests.” Currently, they are working True Manufacturing, to provide biometric screening. “We’re going to offer vital signs, lab draws, and we’re going onsite for that,” she added, and they can do the same thing for other businesses in the area.
Cammack said they have a Lifetime Grant, which offers family planning and counseling services to anybody in the community that is old enough or of age to have a family.
The clinic also offers lab and x-ray services onsite, as well as treatment rooms.
