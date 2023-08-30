Chris Burnett, Steve and Tracy Brookshier and Leslie Fox welcome people to their new business, Papa’s Cabin on Saturday. A photo cutout of their Dad, Terry ‘Weiner’ Burnett, is seen peeking over the shoulders of Chris and Steve. Submitted photo
Last Friday, Papa’s Cabin held their Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
It had rained pretty much all morning leading up to the start of the celebration at 2 p.m. But with the skies clearing, the party was on.
The two food vendors were not worried about the weather. The Sugar Shack, which had shaved ice, and Freckles & Smoke BBQ provided some tasty food for the event.
And there was plenty of entertainment available, too. The first band up, Sundown Sport, played several cover songs from other artists, such as Ozzy Osbourne, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jimi Hendrix, and more.
The family of Terry “Weiner” Burnett made the day family friendly with games for the children as well as a variety of beverages for the adults.
Outdoor games, such as cornhole could be found on the large 40-acre property. And if you were smart enough to bring a fishing poll, there was a large, fully stocked pond ready for some casting. The first 20 children who showed up, received a free, small, shaved ice in their flavor of choice.
Tracy Brookshier, her husband, Steve, along with her brother and sister, Chris Burnett and Leslie Fox, have been working for months to transform their Dad’s cabin, just north of Middletown, into a rental venue. The party on Saturday served as their open house.
“The event is pretty much to get people out here to see what we have to offer,” said Brookshier. “We want to have weddings and other types of events out here so; we figured why not show it off.”
They also offered door prizes, which included a cooler light, sunscreen flasks, a fishing pole with lures, a S’mores roasting kit, and one of their Papa’s favorite combos—Wild Turkey and $50 gift card to Woods Smoked Meats for beef sticks.
As the sun went down, they started roasting marshmallows over a big bonfire.
They promised fresh coffee in the morning to anyone who decided to camp out for the night.
The siblings just could not let the property go after their dad died last year. Too many good memories were created out there. But, Brookshire said, the property came with a mortgage that they couldn’t afford forever. So, they began thinking of ways to save it and came up with the idea to make it a rental venue, as well as an air b & b. They have been renovating the property for more than a year and still have more in store.
