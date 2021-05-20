LOUISIANA—From guns and ammo to pens and paper, and some bait thrown in on the side, if that’s what you’re looking for, you have Eagle Outfitters, Eagle Business Products, and 54 Guns Pawn and More, as well as The Fishing Shack available just outside of downtown Louisiana on Hwy. 54.
You can see the signs on the hillside as you’re heading out of town toward Bowling Green. Owner Terry Lee Cook said the Eagle Business side of the business used to be downtown but he moved it after be bought 54 Guns Pawn and More, combining the businesses.
“Eagle Business Products has been in business for 30 years,” he said. It celebrated its anniversary earlier this month. “We were at three locations downtown on Georgia Street,” he added. He moved the store to its current location in 2015.
The guns and ammo part of the business “used to be the sporting goods section of Joe’s Jug,” Cook explained. When Abel’s Quik Shop bought that location, the sporting goods side of the business became a separate entity.
“We bought the bait, the guns and the ammo from Joe’s Jug out here … and I conglomerated them all together in the same building later,” he said. “We added the pawn shop right before that.”
“We’re several established businesses,” he said. “In fact, Ray Brown, who is the man who started the guns and ammo and bait business, is still the manager here, and is reluctant to miss a day of work despite being retirement age.”
Eagle Business was started by Cook and his parents, with his father, Joe Cook being in charge until his death in 2013. Eagle Business Products is the corporate entity of all this, he added. He has the office supply business, Eagle Outfitters, a sporting goods store, the 54 Guns and Pawn and More and the Fishing Shack. The Fishing Shack was done in a separate building, he noted, so it could be open on Sundays for fishing. “But we don’t open on Sundays anymore,” he said.
The office products side of the business also does promotional products and custom printing.
“If you can think of putting a name on it, we can do it,” Cook said. He had an array of items, such as hats, mugs, pens and other items on a shelf to show what his business can do to help other businesses promote themselves.
He was working on menus for a new restaurant in Carlinville, Ill. He was also working on hats for the Mercantile Bank, as well as wedding coolies and ink pens for La Crosse Lumber Co.
“We have 800,000 different products just here, alone,” he said.
Cook has had a diversified past. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for Buckhorn Rubber Products as a Mechanical Engineer, the American Motorcyclist Association, spending part of those years in Washington, D.C., lobbying on behalf of motorcycle riders.
As a small business owner, Cook said he believes strongly in buying local. Cook said he supports the groups and charities that come to him for donations, adding that, everyone should be buying local.
“We don’t run sales,” he said, “because we try to go below retail price on all our guns and our ammo. We’re not always the cheapest, but we stock quality stuff.”
What’s important to know about the businesses, he added, is that he and his staff also offer shooting instruction, NRA Beginning Handgun course, and Missouri conceal and carry classes.
“We have more than 100 years of experience here,” he said, “from actual shooters and competitors” when talking about the people who work with him at the store.
“We also have other courses that we can teach, such as safety in the home. I also do some stuff on church safety, because I’m also a pastor and chair of the Louisiana Ministerial Alliance.”
He wanted to assure first-time gun buyers that he and his people would work with them to match each individual in the right gun for the right purpose.
“We also work on guns,” he said, “and build custom guns” for people looking for something special.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday – Saturday for the Gun, Pawn, and Bait shops. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday for the office supply, printing, and promotional products. They are closed on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.