BOWLING GREEN—Members of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau gathered at the new Bowling Green Visitors Center on Friday to host an open house.
They wanted to show off the new facility, which was recently completed. They had a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, and held an open house until 4 p.m.
In a story printed in the Bowling Green Times two weeks ago, Marge Vogel, CVB president, said the new visitors center is “good for visitors and also for the community.” The facility is now available to rent for group meetings. The new facility has a kitchen area, but all events would need to be catered. Cooking is not allowed in the building. The meeting area is large enough to seat 50 to 60 people. There’s even a nice sized deck out the back doors that overlooks the large pond and well-maintained lawn on the property.
The CVB has been working closely with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce on developing the visitors’ center. There is even an office available for the Chamber in the building.
Funding for the facility came from taxes on hotels and motels. The visitors’ center was always something the CVB wanted to do, but construction had to wait until they had enough funds to build it and maintain the building and the property. The pandemic has reduced the amount the CVB has received recently, Vogel noted. That’s one of the reasons why the building is to be staffed with volunteers for the time being.
They are still working to set hours of operation, said Vogel, who has been CVB president for 19 years, but they most likely the center would be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Friday.
“We don’t know about weekends yet,” she added.
There is also a large covered pavilion on the property that the Lion’s Club built and then donated to the CVB.
Vogel said the pavilion can also be rented, but people use it all the time. If you want to reserve it, it would cost $25 and renters get to use the whole pavilion, otherwise it’s free to use.
“People come out to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner sometimes,” she said. On the other side of the property there are a few more picnic tables under some large shade trees, which overlook the pond. The pond is also stocked with fish for anyone who wants to try catch and release. There are bathrooms available outside for those who are fishing or using the pavilion.
The new visitors center is located just off of Hwy. 61, where E. Champ Clark Drive runs between the Ayerco plaza and Walmart.
“We have a lot of good volunteers on our board,” Vogel added. And they’re dedicated to making the new visitors’ center a great place to learn more about the community.
