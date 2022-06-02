Sporting goods store is part of a family’s legacy
About six miles north of Louisiana, way out in the sticks, sits Big C’s Saw Shop and Sporting Goods. It’s important to watch for the shop’s signs because they can be easily overlooked in the tall grass at the side of the road. When pulling in, you must go slow, so as not to upset the chickens.
But once there, you get a big country welcome from Mike Cafer and his wife, Win. Mike took over for his dad a few years back, running the store in his spare time. That’s why the hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the week and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. He works full time at True Manufacturing in Bowling Green.
Mike said his dad, Big C, opened the store in 1987-88, starting out as shop that would sharpen all types of saw blades.
“It was to sharpen circular saw blades,” Mike said. After buying all the equipment to do that, he also started selling firearms on the side, Mike added. The shop now specializes in hunting rifles, ammunition and supplies for reloading.
Soon, Mike said, his dad realized the amount of time needed to set up and sharpen saw blades was out of proportion to what it cost him.
“He’d spend 2 hours setting up a blade,” he said. “You had to set all the angles and everything, and then spend 10 minutes sharpening that blade. And the next blade, you’d have to completely reset the machine. And for $5 it wasn’t worth it.”
Because of that, Big C decided to shut down the saw shop and just sell sporting goods.
But after approaching the ATF about changing the shop’s name, he was told he’d have to reapply for his firearms license and then a new retail license.
Mike said his dad decided to keep the business name and just tell people why he didn’t sharpen saw blades anymore.
When the business first started, it was based in a big garage by the house that used to sit on the property. That house burned to ground in 1996, Mike said, and a shed now sits on that spot. They moved the shop to Clarksville until 1999 when they moved it to Bowling Green.
“We were in a little farm out on HH,” Mike said. They kept the store there until 2014, and then moved it back to their property off Rt. 121 about a mile from YY.
Two years later, Big C’s health started to decline, and Mike said he moved back home to help his folks.
“You know, help him with the shop, and help him with the place,” he said. By 2019, Mike said his dad was ready to retire. Big C sold off the inventory and turned over the business to Mike. It wasn’t hard for Mike because he had been working with his dad, off and on, since he was 11.
“I basically restarted it from scratch,” Mike said.
Not only did Big C run the shop, he also did logging and home carpentry.
“He had his fingers in a lot of pies,” Mike said. “He built several houses around here.”
Big C got his nickname because when he married Mike’s mom, two of her sisters were also married to men who had the same first name—Mike.
“He was the biggest, and his last name started with a C, so he became Big C,” Mike said.
In the shop was Larry Harrison, a former U.S. Army sniper, who, Mike said, is a customer he inherited from his dad.
“He and dad went to school together,” Mike said.
“I’ve known him since he was in diapers,” Harrison said about Mike. When Big C went into business for himself, Harrison went off and served in the military for 26 years.
Mike said he used to work for Alan Lockard at American Botanicals in their powder mill.
On the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Mike has Mason meetings at the Masonic lodge in Bowling Green. On the first and third Thursdays, he has Bowling Green Lion’s Club meetings. He’s the current sitting president for that club.
Harrison said he appreciate how hard Mike works at the business.
“Every time I call him, he’ll work with me,” Harrison said. “And I can help him out sometimes, too.” Harrison said he has molds and can make rifle stocks.
“He and his dad have been real good to me over the years,” he added. “Even when he was ornery and about that tall,” he said holding out his hand about 4 feet off the shop floor.
“He’s a really good young man. He’s honest about what he does and truthful and keeps his word,” Harrison said. “And that’s fairly rare anymore.”
Mike and Win attend area gun shows to bring attention to their shop. He pointed to a stack of plastic tubs he uses to pack up the store’s inventory, so they can take it all with them. Win said she makes lots of baked goods, as well, which they sell at the shows.
“In fact, my next gun show is July 22, 23 and 24, in Troy, Mo.,” he said. “It’s a lot of work and makes for a really long weekend,” he added, but it’s worth it. The Knights of Columbus in Troy is hosting the show in July.
“You get to see a lot of interesting stuff and interesting people,” Mike said. “When we do gun shows, we try to stay within an hour, hour and half,” he added. His contact information on his Facebook page: Big C’s Saw Shop and Sporting Goods. He also responds quickly about what he has in inventory through the site’s message app.
He works hard at keeping the hunting ammunition in stock but said that can be difficult at times because the demand for those calibers.
He does get some foot traffic in the store, but most of the time customers will call ahead of time to make sure he has what they need before making the drive.
“I take special orders,” Mike said. “And most of the prices of things (the firearms) I have in stock are negotiable.” Unfortunately, that does not include the ammunition.
Mike enjoys running the family business, and he’s said he’s hoping to pass it along to his children when they come along. He and Win married in 2018.
And remember, if you the store doesn’t have what you need, you can always buy a dozen or two of their farm-fresh eggs. There’s a reason for those chickens guarding the front of the property. The eggs are also available at Carl’s Grocer in Louisiana, Mike said.
