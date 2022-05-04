BOWLING GREEN—Weather permitting, the next stage of construction will soon begin on the new roundabout intersection in Bowling Green at Bus. Route 61 / Missouri Route 161 and Court Street, including closure of the access from Bus. Route 61 to MO 161 starting May 16.
The roundabout intersection improvement will be constructed one-half at a time. Work on the south half of the roundabout, included in the this phase, will necessitate the closure of the MO 161 access from Bus 61 for a period of up to 70 days. A signed detour will be in place directing motorists around the work zone using U.S. Route 61 to Route Z to MO 161.
Schedule changes could occur due to weather or material availability. We ask motorists to please be attentive in work zones for their safety and the safety of highway workers. Please obey all traffic signs and personnel and eliminate distractions by putting down your phone.
MoDOT and the City of Bowling Green will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or the City of Bowling Green at 573-324-5451. To learn more about this project visit https://www.modot.org/roundabout-bowling-green.
Be in the know before you go! All work zones are online at www.modot.org/northeast, and you can receive the latest news about road work in your area by signing up for e-updates, receiving emails or text messages about road work that’s happening on the roads, projects or counties you want!
