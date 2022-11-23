Magic Dragon shop

Magic Dragon Vape and CBD shop to open this month. Photo by Stan Schwartz

After buying the building that once housed the People’s Tribune on the east side of the town square last year, two local men—McCoy Thompson and Hunter Smith—were trying to decide what new business they wanted to open in Bowling Green.

Since graduating high school, Thompson has started a number of businesses in the area. He owns and operates his own landscape company, which also does snow removal, he opened a fireworks business last year, and he’s co-owner of the restaurant, A Taste of Philly, with his parents.

