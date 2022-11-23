After buying the building that once housed the People’s Tribune on the east side of the town square last year, two local men—McCoy Thompson and Hunter Smith—were trying to decide what new business they wanted to open in Bowling Green.
Since graduating high school, Thompson has started a number of businesses in the area. He owns and operates his own landscape company, which also does snow removal, he opened a fireworks business last year, and he’s co-owner of the restaurant, A Taste of Philly, with his parents.
McCoy and Hunter looked around and saw a niche that needed to be filled—a tobacco shop that offered vaping and CBD products and supplies.
McCoy said he was concerned about introducing tobacco and vaping products to the community, but he knew there were many people who already use these products but did not have place nearby to buy what they needed. That’s why he and Hunter opened the Magic Dragon Vape and CBD Shop at 17 N. Main Cross right next to the Pike Resale Shop.
“Everything in here,” he said, “is 100% legal.” He also noted that no one under the age of 21 is allowed in the shop. They will card everyone to make sure underage people don’t buy the products.
McCoy was in his shop on Friday, stocking the shelves along with the store’s manager, Angela Shelton. They are hoping to open on Nov. 21, but they were still waiting on more shipments to come in. They had transformed what once was a newspaper office into a spacious, retail shop, with shelves upon shelves of tobacco and vaping products and supplies. There are even CBD products for dogs.
Shelton said the products for dogs can help the ones who have anxiety.
“It really calms them down,” she said. She uses the products on her own dog.
“I saw a niche, and wanted to hop on it,” he said. “I also wanted to bring a business to the square and breath some new life to this place.” McCoy added that he knows some people may not like his type of shop, but it is what will bring more people into the center of town. He also noted the tattoo studio at the end of the block, Ink Therapy and Body Piercing, as being in the same category as his new store.
McCoy said he and Hunter had thought about renting the retail space, but they live in the apartments above the shop and the only way in is through the store. They decided that it would work better if they owned and operated the space instead of having to walk through someone else’s shop.
He said his grandmother had suggested opening a candle shop, but McCoy said he wanted a business that would earn a profit. Besides, with the shelf space they have in the shop, they could sell candles, too.
“We could add CBD candles,” he said. In addition to vaping products and supplies, they also offer water and tobacco pipes as well as accessories for them, too. He also has a good supply of cigars, and he’s thinking of putting in a humidor.
The Nov. 21 start date is still tentative, so check the shop’s Facebook page for more information. When they do open, their hours will be Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“This is going to be a fun place to work and shop,” McCoy said. “Lot’s of good vibes.”
Shelton said they want people to know that the Magic Dragon would be their one-stop shop for their vaping and CBD products.
