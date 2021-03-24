Oldest commercial building in town now houses antiques
LOUISIANA—Cheryl Abrams opened her new antique shop, Heidi’s Trading Post, on Saturday, hosting a grand opening. The shop, which is at 900 Georgia St., is in the oldest-standing commercial building in Louisiana, she said.
She is originally from St. Charles, but bought a large Victorian home in Louisiana two years ago when she was thinking about retiring. But if you’ve met her, you know that retiring is not in the cards for her.
“This,” she said as she swept her arm around to show the room filled with antiques, “is many, many years of accumulation that I had in two different salons in the St. Charles storage district.”
Abrams still has businesses in St. Charles, so she hired Cynthia Hunt to run the store while she divides her time between her businesses.
Abrams said she was impressed with Louisiana. She knew it was once a booming, river town years ago, and it still has lots of possibilities.
She liked the building’s location, which is right next to John Stoeckley’s Reflections of Missouri Gallery.
“I was actually in a bidding war with the guy who bought it,” she said. “He didn’t have any plans for it,” so she approached him about letting her use the space for her antique shop. “It was built in 1830,” she said. “This was (Louisiana’s) very first general store.” She explained that her vision for an antique shop would be better for the town because the building would not be sitting empty.
Getting the shop ready to open, she said, took a lot of work. Before the building had housed a Mexican restaurant, so there was a lot of baby blue and hot pink paint, as well as glitter. It was very festive, she added. She took on the renovations to make the building look more like an antique shop. The building owner is reimbursing Abrams for her renovation work.
“I have all kinds of merchandise for different tastes and different price points,” she said. “So, anyone in this town can come here and buy something.” Even though some items are expensive, she noted, she tries to keep her prices low. “So it’s a fun place here for people to shop.”
Because of COVID and the changing economy, a lot of antique shops were not able to stay open when the state shutdown non-essential businesses. Abrams said she intends to have regular hours for the store, which is why she hired Hunt.
She has always enjoyed looking for and buying antiques.
“It’s all about the hunt,” Abrams explained. She travels all over the region looking for interesting items to sell in her store.
In St. Charles, Abrams created a small business group, and she hopes to do something similar in Louisiana with the local business owners.
“Everybody likes to go to a store where they’ve met the owner and feel special,” she said. She set up a Facebook page for the store at https://www.facebook.com/cherylabramsstyle/.
At the front of the shop is an antique barber’s chair. Abrams said she was a hairstylist for 30 years, and that chair was the first chair she started with.
“It’s a 1960 Belvedere,” she said. “I can’t find anybody who knows how to fix them anymore.” She’s keeping the chair and the matching dryer she has at home.
Abrams said the city’s administration has been great to work with.
“It’s time for people to get out and start shopping again,” she said.
The shop’s hours will be Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to start. If there’s a need to stay open later, she added, she will.
“Because a lot of people don’t get off work until 5 p.m.”
Right now, she’s super busy with opening Heidi’s Trading Post and her other businesses, but during her off time, Abrams said she like to go fishing and fossil hunting.
“I have tables filled with specimens,” she said.
