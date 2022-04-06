China King opens in same space as previous Chinese restaurant
At the beginning of February, the China King restaurant opened its door for business in the shopping center adjacent to the Walmart plaza, just two doors down from Pizza Hut.
The restaurant offers dine-in or carry out options and has a wide variety of traditional dishes. They also have a light menu that offers no cholesterol, no salt and low-calorie steamed options. China King is open Tuesday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, it’s open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays it’s open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It is closed Mondays.
Yi Liu, an employee at the restaurant, said the owners had worked at a Chinese restaurant in Springfield, Ill., for about 8 years before starting their own restaurant with a partner. But they wanted to own their own restaurant—just the two of them, which is why they decided to move to Bowling Green. Liu was speaking on behalf of the owners because English is their second language. They are originally from Fujian Provence in mainland China, and the owners do all the cooking.
Liu said the restaurant that had occupied the space before had been closed for a few years. Liu added that the owner had wanted to open more than a year ago, but because of the pandemic had held off on those plans.
And because of the recent rise in gasoline prices, the cost for their food supplies has taken a big jump. Liu said this was concerning to the owners because they had already set their menu prices when they had them printed. He noted profits might be a little slim for a while.
“The price is up for everything,” Liu said. “He didn’t expect that to happen,” he added.
Liu said it was rough when they first opened, because there was a snow and ice storm.
“We opened and then had to close for two days,” he said.
To see the full menu, Liu said go to the restaurant’s website chinakingbowlinggreen.com. They can take online orders, as well. They take cash or credit. To call-in orders use 573-213-5111 or 5112.
