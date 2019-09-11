Tom Latos joins Lakeway Publishers as the new regional publisher for The Bowling Green Times, The Louisiana Press-Journal and The Vandalia Leader.
Latos brings years of newspaper experience with him, most recently as publisher of The Light and Champion in Center, Texas and The Laurel Outlook in Laurel, Mont. He also took pride in a newspaper that he owned and published in St. Augustine, Fla., where he lived.
“My family and I are grateful for this opportunity, and truly appreciate the warm welcome from the staff and community members that I have already met,” Latos said.
“I have already enjoyed spending time with the businesses owners and other friendly people in Bowling Green and the surrounding areas of Louisiana and Vandalia.”
There are three community papers I am responsible for and don’t take this important responsibility lightly. Getting to know the staff and community at these newspapers has been my privilege, thus far. My first impression of all three papers staff is that they are hardworking, diligent and committed to producing quality products. These are ingredients that reflect a recipe for success. The group of people I am working with have certainly helped with this transition,” he said.
“Although the ways in which people receive their news has changed over the years, I truly believe The Bowling Green Times, The Louisiana Press-Journal and The Vandalia Leader will continue to be our communities’ No. 1 source for news, sports and advertising.
“The community wants to know what is happening in their own backyard and that’s what we do best. That is why I take pride in what we are contributing. Community newspapers are still a strong part of the American foundation.
“The credibility of our products is what gives the community results, especially with The Bowling Green Times being the paper of record and the legal organ in Pike County. The loyal readers and advertisers can feel secure that we will bring them the stories of their communities with ‘relentlessly local news’ and help market the businesses in our communities with every effort for them to be successful.
“I have high priority in delivering a quality product.
“I am very excited to help make the newspapers I oversee even more relevant and necessary at a time when people really want to know what is going on in their community,” Latos added.
Latos and his wife, Angela, who is a principal and teacher at a private school in St. Augustine, have four children and three grandchildren, with one more on the way. Angela and the couple’s youngest daughter, Meagan, who works as a certified nurses assistant, will be joining Tom in October in Bowling Green.
I whole-heartedly have an open-door policy for the community. The newspaper is the community’s, so it is vital for me to know what the people like and don’t like, but even more important, it’s important to know what we can do to give the community what it wants—in their newspapers—to continue to make them the best products they can be.
