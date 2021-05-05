Eastman and Loehr blend family and business
LOUISIANA—It wasn’t too long ago that Patrick Eastman and his fiancé, Rebecca Loehr, took over ownership of The Donut Shop on Georgia Street just a stone’s throw from the Riverfront. The young couple is working hard to make the business grow into something special.
Friends, family and loyal customers have been following them closely on the shop’s Facebook page. Even though the donut business has been around for a while, it was Patrick and Rebecca who made the bold leap to become the owners, reopen and re-brand as The Donut Shop.
The couple sat down for an interview on Friday after 11 a.m., the store’s daily closing time. The front door stayed unlocked in case anyone came by to purchase whatever sweet confection was left in the display cases. And just seconds after sitting, a customer came through the door looking to buy some donuts. Patrick was up and moving to help the man find what he wanted. The table by the front window doubles as craft area for their daughter, Samantha.
Patrick said it’s a good place where they can keep an eye on her while they work in the shop. Samantha was happy because a departing customer gave her $1 for being such a good girl. She said, “Thank you,” and tells her mom that she’s hungry for lunch.
Patrick moved to Louisiana about 11 years ago, and started working at Daybreak Donuts and Diner less than a year later. Then, the shop was owned by Shawn Ross and Maryanne Spears. Patrick said the former shop owner taught him about how to cook breakfasts and make donuts.
“I had a little culinary experience before this,” he added. “I’ve always wanted to become a pastry chef, and this just kind of landed in my lap.”
It was all about the experience, he noted, when he first started. Patrick said he would come in at night to learn more about making donuts.
The couple bought the business last September, and they are looking to buy the building that houses it because they want it to be the shop’s permanent home. The building is more than 200 years old, he said, and has its own issues. A busted water pipe during the winter forced them to close until it could be repaired.
He added a breakfast menu not too long ago, but had to stop recently because he and Rebecca are the only two working the shop now. And with Rebecca pregnant with their second child, they’re worried about putting too much stress on the fetus. Rebecca said they’ve interviewed people to help out, but it’s hard finding qualified help.
“One woman applied to be a waitress, but said she can’t deal with people,” she added with that look of exasperation any business owner would get when trying to hire someone. Patrick said they’ve opted out of trying to hire more help until COVID is over.
For now, they are going to stick with what they do best—the donuts and pastries.
“That’s my passion,” Patrick said. But he’s also and uber-nerd and gamer, and wants to add a game shop in the building sometime in the future.
“We’ve had a lot of people come in and ask us if we’ve started that yet,” Rebecca said.
“I’m really hoping to bring that here,” Patrick added. “I want this place to be more than just the breakfast place it’s been in the past. I want it to be a family place. Everyone is so caught up in electronics these days. Whatever happened to family game night—sitting around a board game?” Patrick’s forte is Magic: The Gathering.
“I want people to come in here, sit down with some coffee and have a donut and play a board game with their friends and family,” he said.
Patrick also worked for Al Himmelsbach when the shop was Marge’s Doughnut and Diner. When Rod and Bridgett Moore approached Patrick about buying Mom & Pops Donuts and Diner, he had already worked in the building about three times.
Even with all the starts and stops they’ve encountered toward ownership of their own business, Patrick keeps one thing in mind: “If there’s one thing that I’ve always been told is that if you truly have a dream, you keep pushing at it no matter how hard it gets.” He reflected on the number of times he’s worked at the shop, and now he’s the owner. His smile spreads wide knowing how hard he and Rebecca have worked to make the business a success. “That’s the American dream.”
Because of everything they’ve gone through, their wedding has been put on the back burner. Rebecca said they were hoping to get married up at Riverview Park—where Patrick first proposed—but when they spoke with the Chamber of Commerce, they learned about the backlog of people wanting that space as a wedding venue. Another option is the waterfront, and now they have the restaurant space, so the possibilities of a venue are beginning to open up.
“We are doing the best that we can,” Patrick said. He’s had stomach problems since he was 14, and the process he uses to make the donuts allows him to eat what he makes.
“It’s a special drainage process,” he explained, which removes a lot of the grease from the donuts and drops the amount of trans fat. “It also lowers the calorie count a bit,” he added. “Donuts are not meant to be juicy.”
“And we’re currently trying to find more healthy options, because we’re dropping breakfast,” Rebecca said. “We want to add more bakery stuff, too,” such as pretzels and parfaits.
