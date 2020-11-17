D-Stop Auto, located at 3505 Georgia Street in Louisiana will hold its ribbon cutting and grand opening this Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.
D-Stop Auto is a family friendly business. It will have a bounce house for the children, as well as free cookies and drinks.
Everyone who shows up for the ribbon cutting will be entered in each prize drawing. There will be four drawings. One for a free oil change. One for a free tire rotation. One for a free tire repair. And one for a free turkey for Thanksgiving.
