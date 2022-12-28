Customizing the right insurance at a reasonable cost is what Hannah Schuckenbrock strives to do when working with customers.
She recently opened a Goosehead Insurance office in Bowling Green along Bus. Hwy. 61, across from the Poage Ford dealership. Goosehead is a full service property and casualty insurance agency.
In addition to being a first-time business owner, Hannah also new to the insurance business, but she has a strong drive to help her customers get the insurance they need to keep they’re home, vehicle and other property well insured.
She said she works in conjunction with 30 to 35 insurance companies through her agency—such as Travelers, Nationwide, Progressive and Safeco Insurance.
Owning her own business was not at the top of Hannah’s career list, at least not so early in her career, but the opportunity to become an insurance broker came along at a time when making a change was possible. With some careful thought and conversation with her husband, Devan, Hannah decided to take that leap, switching careers and starting her own business.
And that’s a lot, considering she’s also a new mom, with her first child barely a year old. Before opening a branch office for Goosehead, Hannah worked in social services in Mexico.
“We started talking about it in January of last year,” Hannah said about her and Devan starting her own business. They reached out to Goosehead, and the more they learned the more they wanted to make the move. Devan, a lineman, kept his job and became financially invested in Hannah’s company.
Now that she’s been working at it everyday, Hannah said she loves it more and more. Helping others find what they need in terms of insurance is something she really enjoys doing.
Things started to move quickly, she noted, when Goosehead let her know they had a training spot open up.
“I had three days to study,” she said in order to be qualified for that training spot.
“So, I studied and got the license in order to make the class,” she said.
As a broker, she shops insurance for customers to make sure they get what they need at a price they can afford, Hannah explained.
She can run a quote through all 30-35 insurance carriers at the same time to see which ones comes back with the best price. She takes that information and works with the customers to find what is best for them.
If someone has a relatively good driving record and not too many claims before this, Hannah said, she could usually find insurance in a price range that person could afford. She also noted that with ATVs becoming street legal, there would be more of a need for people to insure them, and that’s something she could help with.
Her office is in a refurbished house along Bus. Hwy. 61. She said Devan did all the work getting it ready for her to open just a few weeks ago. There’s also space in the building for another tenant.
“A real estate agency is going to move in there,” she added.
She and Devan are looking to move their growing family to the Bowling Green area.
Even though she’s a local agent, Hannah said she could write policies for anywhere in Missouri. Some agencies have their territories, but Goosehead is not like that, she added. Hannah has travelled as far as Jefferson City for her business. That is why she is rarely in her new office. She tries to be in all day on Mondays and Fridays, with the rest of the week out on the road. Although the sign on the office front door says she is open, Hannah is currently a one-person operation, so without a receptionist, she has to close the office when she is out working with customers.
A few people let her know that they stopped by. She said it’s important that people interested in an insurance quote reach her by phone at 573-381-0334 or her cellphone at 573-406-2537. She can also be reached by email at hannah.schuckenbrock@goosehead.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.