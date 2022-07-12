If everything falls into place, a new gun shop will be opening in Bowling Green by the end of the month. Owner Doelan Wilcox decided to take his business, DG Firearms LLC, to the next level by opening a retail store in town.
The new gun shop is going in where Chick’s Printing used to be, along Bus. 61 and W. Centennial Avenue. The business has been in operation under the same name since 2016.
“That’s when I got my federal firearms license,” Doelan said. This is a true family business, so his wife, Terri, and their son, Garrett, will be helping out with the store.
“The whole idea of this (business) started as a way for my son and I to get out on the weekends and do some things,” Doelan explained. They would travel to gun shows to buy, sell and trade.
Hunting is seasonal, and they wanted something they could do year-round.
“We had gone to gun shows when he was growing up,” Doelan said, “and one day we decided—let’s go get a firearm’s license and start doing gun shows—something a father and son could do.”
That whole concept worked well, Doelan added, until Garrett started playing football. By then, the business had grown from half a table at the shows to four full tables.
“I couldn’t do it by myself, so that’s when (Terri) started helping,” he said. That was in 2018.
He noted that the pandemic hit the gun shows pretty hard. Those who made their living off the shows, Doelan noted, got it the worst. For his family, the gun business was just a side-business. He and Terri had full time jobs. In fact, Doelan still works for Boeing, and Terri recently retired as the director of a learning center. When Doelan was still active duty in the U.S. Navy he worked on naval aircraft.
Before moving here to Bowling Green, the Wilcox family lived in the St. Louis area for 23 years. Once their children were out of the house, Doelan and Terri decided it was time to get out of the city.
“We wanted to move to a small community,” he said. The idea of actually opening a store came up when they saw the for-sale sign in front of Chick’s Printing. The building was owned by William Cole Properties LLC. After talking with the company, Doelan said, they came to an agreement on the building.
They have their business license and tax ID ready to go, Doelan said. His federal firearms license was recently transferred to the new address.
Their open date has moved four times, he said. Right now they are hoping to be open by the end of the month. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, unless there is a gun show they want to attend. The next big one is the St. Charles Gun and Knife Show coming in September. “We can adjust to what the community needs,” he added.
Doelan said he does a lot of custom AR work as part of the business.
“I’ve built a lot of long-range custom AR’s,” he said.
He noted that his inventory is pretty good, but because they are new to this area, he’s not sure what people want. And that’s another reason to attend gun shows, he added. If he has inventory that doesn’t sell here, he can find a buyer at one of the shows.
Doelan said most of his inventory is geared toward home defense. Terri is also going to put in a line of CCW purses.
Depending on how well the shop does, Doelan said he plans to add more services, such as cerakoting, where they can custom paint rifles and pistols. He’s also planning on offering custom holsters. There is also a good chance he will add a laser-etching machine to put designs on firearms and other metal items if requested. And sometime down the road, he plans on adding bows.
He can be reached at 314-749-1654 or at dgfirearms@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.