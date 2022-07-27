Brittan Sinroll’s entrepreneurial spirit developed early in her young, energetic life. Sitting on the ramp leading to her new business, Fat Rolls, she excitedly explains how the idea for developed.
Sinroll said she had been working for General Mills in 2019 and carefully watched the mammoth company’s manufacturing process of its various products.
“A few years before that,” she added, “I had started making different flavored eggrolls, and people seemed to love them.” With the understanding of the process, Sinroll said, “I could do this on a smaller scale.”
But the love of creating and working for herself and family developed when she was helping her grandmother, Dixie.
“She was my Dad’s mother, and has since passed away,” Sinroll said. Dixie’s parents used to sell Washington apples at Chicago Fair concessions. “That was where they made their money,” she explained.
“Growing up, I was always with my grandma, helping her,” she said. “She sold fudge, and at one point she had an ice cream shop. There were days, when I was just 12 years old that she would let me run the store by myself. This is something I’ve done for a long time, and something I’m passionate about.
The reason she wanted her new business in Bowling Green is because of her grandfather, J. Rockne Calhoun, the man who, Sinroll said, got Bowling Green High School’s football program started. Even though he played and coached football, Calhoun was known for being the Pike County prosecutor and then he was elected associate circuit judge.
Back when she was a teenager, Sinroll said, she had to watch out whom she told about her grandfather.
“They would say, ‘Your grandpa put my dad in jail,’” she said.
“He’s the reason I have a love for this community,” she added. “I helped him when he owned the bar and grille in St. Clement. “It was called Corkers then,” she said.
Sinroll opened Fat Rolls last Thursday at 6 S. Court Street in the city’s business chalet section just off the town square.
After the first day, she said, she was overwhelmed by the support she received from the community, her family and her friends, even with all the things that went wrong during those first few hours of putting out the open sign.
She had planned to stay open from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., but sold out of her eggrolls in two hours.
“We had almost 100 rolls, which given the situation, was crazy,” she said. Sinroll said she thought customers would be consistent, but not that busy. You live and learn.
“I know a lot of that is because I’m new,” she said, “but it gives me a lot of faith. I’m very happy with that.”
The reason for the business chalets is to give entrepreneurs, such as Sinroll, a chance at building a business in the heart of downtown Bowling Green for little overhead costs. Low rent and short leases gives them a chance to get started. Once a business is up and running, the new owner can decide to move into a larger building around the square or close by and allow another entrepreneur a chance at starting a business. Full Throttle Nutrition has been operating out of one of the other chalets since last year.
With all the business she received, Sinroll, said she’s considering hiring someone to help out.
“I thought I could do this by myself,” she said. “But I don’t know that I can now.”
Luckily, she had her family and boyfriend, Colton Gast, available to help her through the first few hectic hours.
She plans on being open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. And Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. The late hours are for all those people who get off work and want to pick up a good meal on their way home or for late shift workers who when they get off work don’t have any options for a late meal.
“I had someone message me from the hospital that said, ‘Thank you,’” Sinroll said, “because they get off late and there’s nothing open. There are people serving our community that we’re not taking care of during those hours.”
She noted that even fast-food workers who get off late probably don’t want to go home and cook some more.
“And as I get help, I do intend to expand to lunch during the weekdays,” she said.
Her menu is available on her Facebook page. Even though she deep-fries the giant eggrolls, Sinroll said there are healthy options.
“You can get the roll in a bowl,” she explained. “And the filling is healthy.”
Sinroll is also a sucker puns, which is how she came up with the business name—Fat Rolls.
“At some point I can have shirts made that say, ‘Do These Rolls Make Me Look Fat?’” she said.
First customer in line last Thursday, Carl Ulrich, ordered up two rolls for him and his wife to eat at home. Ulrich who works at the Northeast Correctional Center, said he thought having a business such as this a good thing for the shift workers at NECC.
“There’s a lot of people who get off at 11:30 p.m., who want just a snack on their way home,” he said. He’s been with the prison since it opened—almost 25 years.
“It’s exciting to have a new place open at night around here,” said Ryan Mills, who came by to try out the eggrolls. He grew up closer to St. Louis, but now he and his wife truly enjoy the small town feel of Bowling Green.
