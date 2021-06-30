Doors open to a flood of business
BOWLING GREEN—It wasn’t long ago that Nathan Briggs was working for Sparks Maintenance Contracting as a road foreman and welder. But that job put him on the road a lot more than he wanted to be, especially with a growing family.
He and his wife, Whitney, have one child and Nathan didn’t want to miss out on his formative years. With his family as his beacon, Briggs decided to open his own repair shop where he could be his own boss and set his own hours—which would allow him to be there for his family.
He officially opened the doors of Luckys Allout Powersports & Fab on Monday, June 14. It is in the building that used to house Bat Creek Brewery on West Main Street, just a block off the square.
“I have a kid, and he’s about to turn 4. When he starts T-ball, I want to be there. I’ve already missed enough already,” Briggs said during a relatively quiet moment in his new shop. He worked for Sparks for seven years.
The hardest part of starting his own business, he noted, was getting through all the paperwork. “I’m through all that now,” he said. “I think I can do real good here,” Briggs added. “A lot of people have these,” he said pointing to a side-by-side sitting in his repair bay.
Briggs likes to do off-roading with his own side by side. He had it torn apart and was getting ready to do some work on it.
“I’m about to build a new cage on it,” he said. He showed a couple of videos of him driving the machine where it rolled over. Having a strong cage is essential for those who want to take their side-by-sides on true off-road adventures.
In addition to building the cages, Briggs said, he can work on the mechanics of the machines and dirt bikes.
Briggs liked having his shop in town. It made sense to open one where a lot of people could see it when they passed by. And it was the only place large enough for what he was considering when deciding on starting his own venture.
“I like this spot,” he said. “This is a pretty busy road. And this building was the only thing open at about the right size in town.”
Right now, Briggs is the only one working in the shop. “It’s low overhead, but a lot of work,” he said. His first week open, he said, he was slammed with business. The second week, things seemed to slow a bit. “But you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.
Plasma Cutter
In addition to working on Side-by-Sides and dirt bikes, Briggs also has a plasma cutter that he can use to create signs out of sheet metal. He had one leaning up against his desk to show the various type styles he has, as well as how the signs could look, with either the letters cut out or the metal around the words removed.
Either way, he was pretty happy with the results the plasma cutter produced, and was considering take a few to some of the local festivals to show people he could do custom signs for them.
“I can make any sign up to a 2-foot by 2 foot,” he said. “I have files on my computer with styles people have already used, too.”
Starting his own business, Briggs said, worried him. “It still worries me,” he added. “But I like it. I like doing this.”
He noted that the people who buy the side by sides have a little extra money, and at some point would need the vehicles to be serviced or fixed. Even though they’re designed to go off-road, eventually something will break or need to be fixed. And that’s where Briggs and his new shop come in.
He’s always been lucky, which is how he came to be known to most of his friends and acquaintances—Lucky. And that’s why he decided to name his shop Luckys.
“Since I moved here,” he said. “Not very many people know my real name around here.” He’s originally from southern Missouri and moved to the Bowling Green area about eight years ago.
Briggs got his side by side from a theft recovery business. It was listed as totaled, but it actually only needed a few things to make it road worthy again.
“All it needed was a key and starter solenoid,” he said. He was able to pick up a $22,000 vehicle for just $8,000. It was stock then, he noted, and now he’s adding on to it. “I’ve got a lot more in it now.”
He’s also thinking about doing more recovery repairs—buying them, fixing them up and selling them.
Briggs has a lot of ideas for his business, but he’s just getting things off the ground and is getting a feel for how much business he will have. Right now, his shop is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8 a.m. -1 p.m.
He is also a dealer for parts, for 4 x 4’s and dirt bikes. Eventually, he wants to be a distributor for the parts, but right now he doesn’t want to build a big inventory. It’s a good-sized shop, but he does not have the room for a lot parts inventory.
And, he added, most parts can be shipped in a day or two. Plus, he likes to keep customers’ vehicles inside when he’s working on them, so he needs his floor space to store them while he’s working on them. His vehicle lift was just installed the week before.
He’s been working on vehicles like dirt bikes since he was 15 years old. At Sparks, he worked on everything they had. Knowing and understanding the mechanics of the machines came to him easily, and it was something he really enjoyed doing. For Briggs, it was a natural to take his love of mechanics and turn it into a business where he could help others keep their machines running.
