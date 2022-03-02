When they learned the building they were renting just outside of Bowling Green was being sold and they would have to move, Eugene and Kelina Carter were knocked back on their heels. But within 24 hours they were in negotiations to buy their current building on Georgia Street.
“We were real nervous at first,” Eugene said, but it turns out the forced moved was a blessing in disguise.
“I think this will be a better location for us,” Eugene said. Their vehicle detailing business and auto sales and repair shop had been located just a stone’s throw from the Pepsi plant on the other side of Hwy. 61 from Bowling Green. And now, their business—Top Notch Auto Sales and Executive Vehicle Detailing—sits right along Georgia Street at the intersection with S. 30th Street, where a thrift store used to be.
Eugene said he started his detailing business with his wife, Kelina, as a side gig to earn some extra money in 2016.
“It was out of a purple mini-van,” Kelina said.
“It was a 2003 Doge Caravan, and I would drive around to everybody and detail their cars for them,” Eugene added. Also, a lot of the work they did was out of their own garage for their first four years.
They rented their first shop in 2020 in Bowling Green. But when they had to move, the two decided they didn’t want to rent anymore. Eugene remembered that an auction had taken place at their current site and called Bill Allen, who ran the auction, to see if the building was still for sale. It was, and they decided to make it their business’ new home.
They remodeled the inside and brought in their equipment to set up shop.
“We’re still working on it,” Eugene said. They had only been open for two weeks, but were making big plans for the business.
Watching YouTube videos of others who had started similar businesses gave Eugene the motivation to expand their business over the years. It’s one of the reasons they decided to sell used vehicles on their lot.
It was in July of last year that they added full-service mechanics to their operation in Bowling Green. So, when they made the move to Louisiana, they brought all those aspects with them.
“We can do tires and brakes all the way up to a full engine teardown and rebuild,” he said. And if you happen to stay and wait for your vehicle repairs, Eugene said, they were going to offer free coffee all day long.
With only two weeks under their belts at the new location, Eugene and Kelina said they have had a lot of business. Part of that, Eugene explained, is because their repair shop only charges $55 an hour for the work they do.
“We are probably one of the few shops that offer that rate,” he said. On the detailing side of the business, they specialize in paint correction and ceramic coating.
He was also waiting on Missouri State Highway Patrol to finish with their application to become a state vehicle inspection station. Eugene said they were certified when they had their shop in Bowling Green, so they were just waiting for an inspector to see that they were still an auto shop and operating.
“That should happen in the next 10 days,” he added.
The shop and lot are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment on Saturdays.
“We’re just a small, family owned business,” Eugene said.
Even though having their own business is good, the couple continues to work at their full-time jobs. Eugene is an estimator for McBride Homes and Kelina is a teller for HNB Bank.
