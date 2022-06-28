There are two things that summers are great for—scenic drives and shaved ice treats. The mother-daughter team of Megan and Becky Penrod combined those two bits of summer fun by opening Dorothy Jane’s, a shaved ice and ice cream business just 2 miles north of Louisiana on Hwy. 79.
Out under some huge shade trees, people can relax over a wide variety of shaved ice flavors just off the two-lane blacktop.
The business has always been Megan’s dream. They had only been open for two weeks when they sat down for an interview.
After graduating, Megan said she moved to the city and found she enjoyed the shaved ice experience. The whole atmosphere of this type of business is what hooked her.
“It rocked,” she said. “There were all these kids and families. It was just fun.” And that’s what she said she wanted to bring to Louisiana.
Megan moved back to the Louisiana area after being away for 16 years. But it took her mom retiring from The Mercantile Bank to get things really moving.
“I convinced her to open this business,” Megan said.
“She had been after me for years,” Becky said. But she held her off by saying she already had a job. Now that she was retired, that excuse was gone.
“We needed to bring that family environment to Louisiana for the summer,” Megan said. In the two weeks since they opened, Megan said, people have been coming out with their children to have some shaved ice under the big trees. There’s not a lot for younger people to do in Louisiana, she added.
For teens, they explained, it’s the perfect date site. It’s a great place to get out of the city and just enjoy the countryside with some flavorful shaved ice.
“They can bring their dates here,” Megan said. “It’s kind of become a hangout (for them).”
To enhance that experience, they’ve set up some outdoor games for people to play and enjoy.
Some of the comments they said they’ve received center on why they opened out in the country instead of in town.
“We want the country atmosphere, for them to escape the city,” Megan said.
They set up shop in where the old County Garden nursery used to be. It was owned by Dorothy Jane Penrod, Becky’s mother-in law, in 1980. Most of the family lives next to each other along that stretch of road, making Dorothy Jane’s a true family business.
“She was a shrewd businesswoman,” Becky said. “(The nursery) was very successful for several years.” Dorothy went on to get her real estate license and opened Penrod Realty, which is successful as well. “She ran that until she died,” Becky noted.
The business sits on the property Dorothy and her husband bought in 1960. The house on the property is 175 years old.
And that’s part of what they want the family’s next generation to experience, Becky and Megan said.
Neither Becky or Megan had ever run a business like this before but learned after the first night open that it was something they enjoyed doing.
With Becky’s background in banking for 43 years and the help of another daughter, they have their finances well worked out.
Megan said she’s always been a party planner and tends to over prepare for events.
“I’m always dreaming big,” Megan said. “So, the first night we had a lot of help.”
“I have 10 grand kids, and they all want to work,” Becky said.
“And that is something we wanted to do,” Megan added, “to teach the kids responsibility of the business.”
The mother-daughter working team is a new dynamic for them, but they are making it work.
“This is her dream,” Becky said, so she lets Megan make most of the business decisions. They each have their areas of expertise when it comes to making Dorothy Jane’s work.
The only thing that Becky wanted Megan to be cautious about was getting the business started.
“She was already to go mobile and get a truck,” Becky explained. “But I said let’s just see if we even like doing this.”
Megan and Becky said they approached the owner of LuLu’s Shaved Ice in Wentzville to ask how he ran his business.
Becky said he was extremely helpful in showing them the ins and outs of his business—what to expect and the best way to make shaved ice products.
They explained that the ice should sit out for a little bit before putting in the shaved ice machine. That makes it work faster and puts less strain on the machine. They also learned which was the best machine to buy.
Their operating hours are still pretty flexible. To find out when they’re going to be open, they suggest people check Dorothy Jane’s Facebook page. They will post their hours each day. And because Megan works during the day, the business can only open in the evenings and on the weekends.
Becky said that six of her grand kids are playing sports, so it’s important that she be at their games.
“And we ask the customers when they come out,” Becky said, when they want us to be available.
Because of this, they learned a lot of people were wanting them to be open in town for the Fourth of July celebration.
Becky said they’re not really mobile, but because they still have the Penrod Real Estate office at 618 Georgia Street, they are going to set up there on July 4th.
“We’ll be there on the night of the fireworks,” Megan said.
