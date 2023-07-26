Alice and Mikol Davis

Alice and Mikol Davis, owners of MD Grading & Farm Services, stand in front of some of their equipment. They’re hoping to build and expand their business with new equipment. Photo by Stan Schwartz

It’s an interesting journey for Mikol and Alice Davis, the owners of MD Grading & Farm Services, on how they came to settle here in Eolia.

Mikol is originally from Alabama, Alice from right here in Eolia. They first met 14 years ago, in high school, in a little town in Wyoming. In 2016, they relocated to Mikol’s hometown in Alabama where they have lived the last six years. It was after Alice’s grandmother, Shirley Howland, asked if the couple wanted to move onto the family farm that they decided to build their business and family together here.

