It’s an interesting journey for Mikol and Alice Davis, the owners of MD Grading & Farm Services, on how they came to settle here in Eolia.
Mikol is originally from Alabama, Alice from right here in Eolia. They first met 14 years ago, in high school, in a little town in Wyoming. In 2016, they relocated to Mikol’s hometown in Alabama where they have lived the last six years. It was after Alice’s grandmother, Shirley Howland, asked if the couple wanted to move onto the family farm that they decided to build their business and family together here.
They started their business in February this year, growing mostly by word-of-mouth.
Alice said the farm has been in her family since 1957, originally purchased by her great grandparents, Eugene and Wilma Welch. She’s the fourth generation to live on the farm, and their daughter, Ellie, is now the fifth generation on this land.
After growing up here and moving away, Alice said she never realized that this could someday be a possibility.
For the couple, it is like a dream come true.
As for the business they started, their Facebook page says it is like a lawn care company on steroids.
“We are a property maintenance company serving mainly farms and homes with acreage,” Alice said. “We offer brush cutting, grading and material spreading. We can also help with gravel driveway construction and repair as well as prepping pads for slab homes, pole barns, concrete slabs and patios.”
Mikol said his next step for the business is to expand with more equipment to be able to serve the community as a full-scale land management company. But for now, their focus is on growing the company organically through superior customer service and giving back to the community in any way they can.
Even though they are newly back to the area, they have found ways to connect with the community. They are sponsors at the Pike County Fair as well as the upcoming Heritage Festival. They have also hosted giveaways for the community like free season passes for the fair and they plan to do more things like that in the future.
Business so far, they said, has been pretty good.
“We’re still working to get our name out there,” Alice said. “Mostly, it’s been through referrals.”
They like getting out and meeting the people of the community. In addition to operating MD Grading and Farm with her husband, Alice is also a commercial insurance agent at K Flynn Insurance, located in Troy. She works primarily with contractors and trucking companies, but she loves to help businesses of all sizes navigate their insurance needs.
They can be reached through their Facebook page at MD Grading and Farm Services. They can also be reached by phone or email: 573 470-0935 or at mdgradingandfarm@gmail.com.
They service Pike County and surrounding areas. They are also willing to travel for the right job.
It’s obvious how much pride they take in their work by how well maintained the family farm is.
Mikol’s 10-plus years of experience in operating along with hardscape, flatwork and construction helps bring a different element to his services as he is able to see the big picture.
Mikol grew up in North Alabama. Living out in the country all of his life, he gained a love for the outdoors at a very young age. His childhood was spent hunting, fishing and playing outside until dark.
When the decision was made to relocate to Alice’s hometown. Mikol did not blink an eye, as they have spent the last decade coming up here any chance they could get. The couple is grateful to call this community their home and look forward to the lifelong relationships they will make.
