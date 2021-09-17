BOWLING GREEN—Last Friday, the owners and staff of MeMe’s Pantry on S. Court Street were offering a free lunch of pork burgers, brats and hot dogs to everyone in the community to help them celebrate their 30th anniversary in business.
Outside, Noahie Spegal, Rick Spegal and Phillip Kottwitz were working the grills, cooking up the food for the day’s event. People were coming in from all over to enjoy the food and the good company.
Inside, the staff was working furiously making sure everyone was being served at the tables. Even those coming in for pick up orders were getting their food quickly. It was only 11:45 a.m., and they were running low on pork burgers. Jamie Spegal wanted to send out Brian Motley to pick up some more supplies from the store.
“We’ve had some great customers over the years,” said Sue Kottwitz, one of the owners. “We just wanted to give back to the community,” she added.
Also on hand to present the business with a Missouri State House resolution, were Reps. Jeff Porter, R-42nd and Chad Perkins, R-40th. Porter is a nephew of the Spegals.
They were all sporting T-shirts made for the occasion by Ann Layne Boutique. Their building, which is owned by MASH—Major Appliance Service Headquarters—is also sporting a new façade. Jamie said MASH recently made the upgrade to the building, so they went and got a new sign, made by Deters Sign Co.
“We try and buy everything locally,” Jamie said.
Mayor Jim Arico presented the owners with a certificate for their three decades in business.
Also on hand was former Mayor Don Hunter. He had a stack of photos showing what the building looked like before it was renovated to its current configuration. It was supposed to be just a warehouse for MASH, but the owners were talked into renting out part of the building to the owners of MeMe’s Pantry, and the rest as they say, is history, or for the people of Bowling Green, a great place to eat.
