To show her appreciation for the community she serves, Cindy Blaylock, the owner of the local State Farm Insurance agency, invited customers, friends and others to her office last Wednesday to help her celebrate the company’s 60th year of serving Louisiana and the surrounding area.
With the help of her staff—Mike Walton, Adam Ray, and Lindsey Martin—they set up the grill on the office’s front lawn. Inside, there were plenty of hors d’oeuvers, ice tea, prizes and giveaways.
Blaylock said her dad, John Sitton, started the agency in 1962. At first the business had space in the old Louisiana Press-Journal building. Since then, office has moved a few times over the years, and found its current location on Georgia Street, where the Bank of Louisiana had its drive up, in 2000. John also owned Pike County Real Estate.
“Back then, if you sold insurance you also sold real estate,” Cindy said.
After John bought the property, they expanded the building, nearly tripling its footprint.
“We made it modular,” she explained, “so we could have as many offices as needed.” Cindy noted that her dad joked with her that if the whole insurance thing didn’t work out they could make the office a dance studio. But they’re still going strong selling insurance. And from the number of customers who stopped by to see her and visit with her staff, it will continue to do so. In conjunction with the local business franchise turning 60, they were also celebrating State Farm’s 100th anniversary.
Cindy took over in May 1, 2009, after John retired April, 30, of that year.
In 1987, another of Sitton’s daughters, Sherry, became a licensed agent and worked in the family business until she remarried and moved to Jefferson City. But she remained in the State Farm family, working for Agent Brad Hutchison, there.
Cindy noted that John had been selling insurance door-to-door in Hannibal before that.
“John made contact with Diz Anderson to ask about the agency availability in Louisiana,” she noted. “Anderson told him he was too young for State Farm to hire but John persisted and finally earned the position and was appointed March 1, 1962.” He was just 24 at the time.
“But I started with him in 1989,” she added. She had moved away to Springfield for a time, she said, but missed her family and moved back. Her dad invited her to come to the office to help out until she found a job she liked.
“Next thing I know, I was getting settled in and getting my licences,” she said. When it came time for John to retire, Cindy realized that she didn’t want to work for someone else, or as she said, “Some young whipper-snapper.”
But it wasn’t like John just handed her the keys, though. Cindy noted that she had to apply for the job, interview for it and go through State Farm’s corporate training—an eight-month internship—before she could take over the Louisiana office. She had to compete against five other people for the spot, she explained.
During the course of the celebration, John came in to have lunch and visit with some of his old customers. In these modern days where people can electronically send their payments or simply mail them, most of the people who came by for a visit, said they show up annually or quarterly to hand-drop their checks. To Cindy, these customers are like family. And the same was true when John ran the agency.
In addition to the food and prizes, people could get their photo taken with “Jake From State Farm.” Not the real person, but a cardboard cutout of the actor who plays Jake.
“Last week we had the national (State Farm) convention,” she said, “and the real Jake (Kevin Miles) was there.” From what she could gather, he was just a kid from Chicago when he got the chance to audition for the part of Jake. “And it’s turned into this,” she pointed to his cutout and celebrity status. “He said, ‘I really don’t have my own identity anymore, but I’m cool with that.’”
She noted that with so many State Farm agents across the country, “Jake” was in high demand for personal visits. And even though he was a bit two-dimensional, the people who came by Cindy’s office still enjoyed getting their photo taken with him.
Frank and Sue Quattrocchi, family friends, drove over from Illinois to stopped by to wish Cindy well and join in the celebration. Frank said Cindy’s mother, Sue, and he graduated from Louisiana High School together in 1957.
Herb and Helen Sisco are longtime customers of the agency. They first started with State Farm because of Cindy’s dad, John.
When he came in the door, Herb asked, with a wink in his eye, “Can I get any insurance today?”
“Heck, yeah,” Cindy responded.
“I’ve got too much insurance already,” he quipped in return.
The couple first started with State Farm 40 years ago, they said, when John was running the place.
John has also owned a number of businesses over the years, as well as the insurance agency. The family also owns businesses across the Mississippi River in Illinois.
In 2019, the Sitton’s purchased Two Rivers Marina just across the river from Louisiana. That marina celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020 and continues to be a viable economic draw for both counties. The family also owns a grocery store in Pittsfield, Ill.
“It’s quite humbling and gratifying to be able to live and work in my hometown, to provide needed services and continue to help my neighbors, family and friends with all of their insurance needs. But more than that, carrying on a family legacy small town business is just the best feeling!” said Blaylock.
