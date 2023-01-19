Press Journal Printing is closing effective immediately, officials with Lakeway Publishers Inc., announced Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The printing plant, located in Louisiana, Mo., is the only part of the company’s Missouri operation affected. The newspapers, including the Louisiana Press-Journal and the Bowling Green Times, will continue to publish their printed editions on their regular schedule.
“For many years, we’ve been very fortunate to have a great team at the printing facility and want to thank everyone for their years of service,” Lakeway President R. Michael Fishman said. “We’re proud to have been a part of the Louisiana community for all these years and proud that we will continue to be a part of the community in the future through the newspaper.”
Fishman cited inflation and the current economic climate, including the rising costs of raw materials, as having a major impact on the plant’s operations.
The closing affects 17 employees, 12 of which are full time.
“All those people are important to us and they’re hurting,” Fishman said. “There’s nothing we can say or do today that will fix that.”
Despite the announcement, Fishman stressed that Lakeway Publishers remains committed to community news and that the 10 Lakeway Publishers of Missouri newspapers will carry on as before.
“We believe in the importance of community journalism,” Fishman said. “We believe that it remains a strong part of the backbone of the American experience. Times change and we must change with the times. But from our printed products to our online editions, we remain committed to serving our readers with every edition. That won’t change despite today’s announcement. The printed product is not going away but for it to remain viable, adjustments had to be made.”
