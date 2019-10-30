LOUISIANA – For the time being, Louisiana will probably go without a city employee dedicated exclusively to economic development.
Maggie Neff, the director of Louisiana’s Unified Economic Development Council since early 2018, is leaving the position to pursue a teaching career. The city won’t be able to fill the position till its budget situation improves, according to Mayor Marvin Brown.
As economic development director, Neff pursued grants and worked to convince businesses to move to the city. While the position is vacant, the city plans to rely on the services of the Pike County Economic Development Authority and the Mark Twain Regional Council of Government, which provides support services, including grant-writing, for local governments.
In an interview Monday, Neff took stock of her experience selling Louisiana as a place to do business.
The city had its advantages: a strategic position near several highways, a historic downtown right by a scenic riverfront and amenities — a YMCA and a hospital, for instance — seldom found in a town its size.
It also presented challenges.
“We are kind of in the same boat as a lot of rural communities across the Midwest,” Neff said. “The hurdles are a little more to overcome than the assets are to sell.”
These included the town’s small population, the related difficulties finding workers,and its distance from major metropolitan areas.
Attracting a big new employer would probably be a challenge, at least for the moment, in Neff’s estimation. But she thought it might be possible to build to that point by creating kicking off a “domino effect”: using the city’s riverfront to bring in sightseers, whose shopping dollars would in turn build up the downtown, attracting more employers and potential employees in turn.
Neff said she’d been surprised by the “rollercoaster” of trying to reel in a business.
“[You think] you’ve got a good lead on a business trying to expand here, and then, for reasons outside of your control, it doesn’t pan out. Its cyclical: you’re kind of really excited and then you’re disappointed.”
On the plus side of her time in the position, Neff pointed to the filling up of commercial spaces on the west end of town, including Raintree Mall, and a tour of unused and for sale buildings conducted earlier this year.
Neff’s last day will be in early November. In her last days in the position, she plans to wrap up a grant application for help demolishing dilapidated and abandoned buildings around Louisiana.
At her last City Council meeting Monday, Neff’s record in office was praised by Jeff Salois, the head of the city council’s economic development committee.
“I have this list, but she begged me not to read this list of Maggie’s accomplishments, so I won’t read the list. But I would like to thank her for the awesome job she’d done,” Salois said.
