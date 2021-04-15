The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards ceremony last Thursday to honor local people for their efforts in making the community a better place to live.
Rev. Randall Cone was honored as Chamber Member of the Year. Cone could not be at the ceremony because he was recovering from surgery, but he was presented his award the next day.
He wrote: “Please extend my thanks to the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce for their ‘unexpected’ honor as Chamber Member of the Year. I was very surprised to learn of this award but grateful that the recognition came at a good time in my life as I am recovering from a major surgery some months back and trying to stay out of the way of the coronavirus epidemic. I have now had the two shots of vaccine inoculation—the first one in January of this year and the other one yesterday. That does not mean that I will be out and about in a big way, but I now feel more comfortable in going where other people may be gathering. I have been an active member of the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce since my time began here several years ago. Not only with the Chamber but other significant groups in Louisiana have claimed my time and energy. Again, thanks for the honor which was unexpected.”
Diana Huckstep was honored as Citizen of the Year. Rep. Chad Perkins presented Huckstep with a Missouri House of Representatives resolution in recognition of her award.
Special recognition went out to Pike County Memorial Hospital’s frontline workers during the COVID Pandemic. Lisa Pitzer, Dorman Warren, Kelly Miller, Amber Penrod, and Phil Quattrocchi were presented with plaques for their efforts.
Mayor Kathy Smith spoke about what is happening within the city right now.
