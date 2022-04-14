The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Banquet brings out the beast, er best
Members from Louisiana’s Chamber of Commerce gathered last Thursday night to announce the winners of the town’s Best of the Best competition. But to start off the evening’s festivities, they announced Louisiana’s Citizen of the Year.
Brent Engel, as master of ceremonies, brought up Chamber President Lane Ebers to introduce the Citizen of the Year. Along with Ebers, Rep. Chad Perkins came up to present a House Resolution for Paulette Powelson, and outgoing Louisiana Mayor Kathy Smith was there to present Powelson with a certificate from the City of Louisiana.
Ebers said he was honored and privileged to be able to present the award to Powelson for her dedication to her job and to the city of Louisiana.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with her,” he said. “She is a wonderful lady. I just can’t say enough about her—what she does for the hospital, what she means to the hospital and what she means to the community,” he added. “She is 100% Louisiana.”
Powelson has worked at the hospital for almost 52 years.
Perkins noted that Powelson was the first person on Earth to actually lay eyes on him, because she was there when he was born in 1978.
Smith said she was pleased to know Powelson for so many years as she handed her the certificate.
Engel thanked Ken’s Catering for preparing the meal and the Louisiana High School Interact Club students for assisting in getting the meal served and clearing the tables after dinner.
According to Engel, this summer marks the 50th anniversary of national attention being focused on Louisiana because of sightings of a Bigfoot-like creature. As part of the observance, Mo Mo made an appearance at the chamber banquet. Mo Mo was portrayed by retired banker Carl Schmidt in a ghillie suit. He and Engel bantered back and forth—mostly with growls and grunts from Mo Mo and some questionable puns from Engel.
Best of the Best Awards
Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce, Kiffany Ardeneaux presented the Chamber’s Best of the Best awards for the evening.
Best restaurants
First place—Dos Primos.
Honorable mention—Hen House.
Best Non Profit
First place—Louisiana Community Betterment Association.
Honorable mention— Louisiana Community Food Pantry.
Best Retail
First place—Handmade Harvest.
Honorable mention—Family Drug.
Best Community Supporter
First place—(A three-way tie) The Mercantile Bank, Ables Oil Co. and State Farm.
Honorable mention—Peoples Bank & Trust, PeaceTree Farms, and The Bridge Coffee shop.
The Chamber did note that the dates for Colorfest this year would be going back to the original dates in third week of October 2022.
The Chamber also awarded the Chamber Member of the Year, which went to PeaceTree farms. Mark Abel, former owner of Abel Oil, was presented with the Outstanding Service Award for all his family’s company had done for the City of Louisiana.
