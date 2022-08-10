Karen's Catering

The food speaks for itself. This photo was provided by Karen Leverenz from a recent event she catered with her company Karen’s Catering.

It’s food to nourish the body and soul 

She can hardly believe it, but 20 years ago Karen Leverenz said a friend asked her to cater a class reunion. “I told her I couldn’t do that. And she said, ‘Yes you can’.” 

